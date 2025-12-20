BMC schools function from residential buildings

MUMBAI: The 2nd October Colony Marathi School on R A Kidwai Road, Sewri, was planned to function from a standalone building in a rehabilitation project sanctioned in 2009. However, it was left out of the plan by the builder, and added only in 2013, after the then Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s education committee learnt about the violation and ordered corrective measures. The builder put up a 21-storeyed residential building on the plot and gave away seven 280 sq ft flats on the first floor to run the school. BMC did not accept it, leaving the area bereft of a school run by the civic body. Mumbai, India. Dec 09, 2025 - BMC school in the SRA building at Shivaji Nagar, Mandale, in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Dec 09, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

This is a singular case, as many BMC schools are run from residential complexes, flouting the mandate laid down under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 and the state government. According to norms, schools must operate from independent and appropriately designed buildings, with good sanitation facilities and classrooms that have adequate ventilation. Lack of adequate space for learning and violation of basic infrastructure standards severely affect the holistic development of children.

Every education board has specific standards on the minimum space required for schools in urban contexts. A campus size, according to the state and CBSE rules, must range between 4,000 to 8,000 sq mts, while classrooms should be around 500 sq ft with natural light and ventilation.

In Mumbai, it has been observed that schools housed inside buildings constructed by SRA developers in rehabilitation projects fall far short of these norms. They have neither playgrounds, proper classrooms, water facilities nor fire safety clearances.

Shivnath Darade, Mumbai working president of the Maharashtra State Teachers’ Council, said that the original plan for the Sewri school was to have nine classrooms and a small playground spread across 3,700 square feet. “It is shocking that even municipal schools are being denied basic norms,” said Darade.

Parents question safety

Similar norms were flouted to build Lower Parel’s Sun Mill Compound School. A parent, requesting anonymity, said the developer built a residential tower on the school plot and allotted a classroom inside the parking area instead of constructing a proper school building. “The old school building was small but designed for children. Now sending our children to a parking lot is frightening,” the parent said.

Ghatkopar’s Tilak Marg Hindi and Marathi School is a standalone building but as it lacks essential facilities such as fire safety systems, a proper water tank and other amenities, the fire department did not issue an NOC. Around 350 students from kindergarten to Class 8 attend classes in the old school nearby which is in a dilapidated state. Sheetal Warde, a parent said, “Kindergarten children sit in a cramped room made of tin and paper. The structure is held up with iron supports. It’s a threat to our kids’ lives.”

Kapad Bazar School in Mahim, constructed inside an SRA building, faces similar concerns. Parents said the school has no natural ventilation, open space to play, and recurring water shortages due to a shared tank with the housing society. A parent Haseena Ahmad said, “There is no fresh air. The classrooms feel suffocating. There is no water in the afternoon and students are unable to use the washrooms.” Another parent said the toilets are unsuitable for small children because of the design and the lack of water. “My daughter’s classroom is right next to the washroom; the stench is unbearable,” she said.

According to education activists, there are at least 10 such BMC schools built or housed in SRA complexes that do not meet basic norms.

Pranali Raut, an activist working in Mahim, pointed out how designated school plots are neglected. “In Mahim, four plots are reserved in the Development Plan for 2014–2034. Two are for schools and two partly for open spaces. But due to encroachment, none are being used for their intended purpose. We are demanding that two plots be used for PAP housing and two for schools and playgrounds. This will help thousands of students, but no action is being taken.”

Deputy municipal commissioner (Education) Prachi Jambhekar confirmed that the BMC is aware of the long-pending issues and is working with SRA authorities to find a solution. “We recently held a meeting with SRA officers to see the way forward. We are forcing developers to provide proper facilities to BMC schools,” she said.

In the case of the 2nd October Colony school, she said the BMC has “taken possession of the allotted rooms and plans to begin pre-primary classes there next month”. Regarding Kapad Bazar School, she said the civic body “is exploring the possibility of securing a nearby playground from a private institution”.

About the Ghatkopar school, Jambhekar said: “We have told the developer to complete the work within a fixed timeline and obtain all necessary certificates. Only then can we take possession.”

She added that the BMC is drafting new guidelines to streamline future SRA-school projects. “In future, when school infrastructure is developed through SRA, we will demand alternate accommodation or rent from the developer, just as they provide to residents. We will also ensure all required amenities are included,” she said.