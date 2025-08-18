BMC seeks public views on pigeon feeding at kabutarkhana

MUMBAI: Following a Bombay High Court directive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun inviting suggestions and objections from citizens on whether pigeon feeding at designated kabutarkhana should be regulated. Mumbai, India. Aug 06, 2025: On Wednesday morning, over a hundred members of the Jain community protested at Dadar. They forcefully opened the Dadar Kabutarkhana, removed the plastic sheet, and offered grains to the pigeons. Mumbai, India. Aug 06, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The move comes after the court, on August 13, ordered the formation of a committee and mandated public consultation on the issue. So far, the civic body has received three formal applications—one from the Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust Board, another from Yasmin Bhansali and Company, and a third from animal and bird rights activist Pallavi Patil.

While the applications will be made public on Monday through the BMC’s official website, it is learnt that all three parties have offered to take responsibility for feeding pigeons at shelters and to supply pigeon feed.

In line with the court’s order, the BMC has now opened a window for citizens to share their views between August 18 and 29. Feedback is being sought on whether feeding should be restricted to fixed hours, carried out only in a regulated manner, and on broader concerns about the management of pigeon shelters.

Residents can send their responses by email to suggestions@mcgm.gov.in or submit written feedback in person at the designated BMC office during working hours.