Tue, Dec 02, 2025
BMC sends show cause notice to bullet train site in BKC for flouting air pollution norms

ByShreya Jachak
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 06:32 am IST

As the BMC's flying squads inspected construction sites to check their adherence to air quality norms, they found rules being flouted at the bullet train construction site at the Bandra-Kurla Complex

MUMBAI: As the BMC’s flying squads inspected construction sites to check their adherence to air quality norms, they found rules being flouted at the bullet train construction site at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

BMC sends show cause notice to bullet train site in BKC for flouting air pollution norms
BMC sends show cause notice to bullet train site in BKC for flouting air pollution norms

Under GRAP 4, which was enforced in the city till December 1, the construction sites were required to follow 28 guidelines, which included installing water sprinklers and water-misting machines to suppress dust. Other guidelines mandated builders to develop an Environmental Management Plan, cover buildings with a green cloth/jute sheet/metal cover of at least 25 feet around construction projects and install radar and sensor-monitoring systems.

“On Friday, the squad inspected the bullet train site and found irregularities such as the absence of misting machines,” said an official. “We have sent them a show-case notice which they are expected to reply to within seven days and rectify the situation at the earliest.”

An National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd official told HT that all the guidelines issued by local authorities were being complied with. “We will make sure that all dust-mitigation measures like mist guns are used at the bullet train station at BKC,” he said. “Over 85% of the excavation work has been completed, and currently only the base slab casting work is in progress. We will comply with the local authorities’ instructions and make sure the bullet train construction activities don’t cause any air pollution.”

News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC sends show cause notice to bullet train site in BKC for flouting air pollution norms
AI Summary AI Summary

BMC's flying squads found air quality norms violated at the Bandra-Kurla Complex bullet train construction site, lacking essential dust suppression measures like misting machines. A show-cause notice was issued, requiring a response within seven days. Despite this, an official from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation asserted compliance with guidelines, emphasizing ongoing efforts to mitigate air pollution.