BMC steps in to ease crisis at Cooper Hospital

MUMBAI: The civic administration has initiated steps to address the serious sanitation and staff crisis at its Dr RN Cooper Hospital at Juhu, particularly measures aimed at biomedical waste management, rodent infestation and improving hospital administration.

HT had highlighted the crisis in a report on September 6, 2025. The report stated that untreated biomedical waste was piling up in an open yard on the hospital premises, rodents and roaches had infested the wards, a severe medical supplies shortage had been forcing patients to source even basic supplies, and a staff shortage had made matters spiral even further. Last week, a senior citizen admitted to the hospital for chest pain was even bitten by a rat on her hand.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now stepped in, setting up a three-member supervisory committee to oversee daily operations at the 940-bed hospital. The committee includes Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ugade, Director of Medical Education Dr Neelam Andrade, and Nair Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite, who previously served as the dean at Cooper Hospital.

Dr Andrade has taken over administrative charge at Cooper Hospital and is expediting reforms. Patient registration now begins earlier, at 7:30am, with additional staff deployed to manage queues across five counters. The pharmacy’s working hours have been extended from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, to improve access to medicines.

To tackle the sanitation crisis, a cleanliness committee has been set up, and measures are being implemented to eliminate rodent breeding grounds. These include sealing rat holes, installing cages and glue traps, placing mesh guards on pipelines, and increasing daily pest control inspections under the local pest control officer’s supervision.

Patients and visitors are also being educated on cleanliness protocols. Strict monitoring has been introduced to prevent littering outside designated areas. Biomedical waste is being disposed of under the watch of assistant medical officers.

A preliminary inquiry committee has also been set up to investigate the root causes of the rodent issue and suggest long-term preventive measures.

Dr Andrade said that, over the past three weeks, 850 pending files have been processed, and 350 work orders issued to ensure availability of medicines and essential supplies.