BMC to compulsorily test ILI, SARI patients for Covid
Mumbai With the city seeing a rise in Covid cases earlier this week, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed ward-level health officers to make Covid testing compulsory for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).
On April 26, the city breached the 100-mark with 102 Covid cases after 57 days. On February 27, the city had last reported 103 cases after which the numbers stayed in double digits.
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of BMC, said, “We have asked all health officers to screen patients with ILI and SARI for Covid. We have also directed hospitals to collect samples of suspected patients coming to the outdoor patient department. If the report is positive, we will send samples for genome sequencing.”
BMC has also been focusing on the three T’s i.e testing, tracing, and treatment. In the last two days, the city saw 8,000-9,000 tests.
Emphasising the need to increase screening tests, Dr Kedar Toraskar, critical care medicine, Wockhardt Hospital- Mahim and state Covid task force member said, “Less screening is a concern because in case there is a new strain in circulation, we will tend to miss picking it up.”
He said, the task force, which met on Monday, discussed the need for masking while using public transport or non-ventilated places. “With the mask mandate gone, most people have stopped wearing masks. This might invite trouble in near future. People should wear a mask in a poorly ventilated place or while utilising public transport. Mask protects from not just Covid-19 but also other airborne diseases like tuberculosis,” Dr Toraskar said.
Minor rape victim gives birth to child
A 14-year-old rape victim delivered a baby boy at Dufferin Hospital four days back. An FIR was lodged against a minor boy in connection with the incident at Sarai Mamrez police station in January. Police arrested the minor accused and sent him to juvenile home and filed a chargesheet against him. The incident came to light when women members of Child Welfare Committee comprising Suman Pandey, Sushma Shukla, and Akansha Sonkar visited Dufferin Hospital recently.
Uttar Pradesh registers 295 fresh Covid cases, one death in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh registered a hike in new daily Covid cases as 295 people tested positive in the state on Friday against 220 on Thursday. Meerut reported one death. Among new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 141 cases, Ghaziabad 50, Lucknow and Agra, Meerut 10, Varanasi 8 and Prayagraj 4, according to the data from the state health department. The state has reported a total of 20,74,072 Covid cases and 23,507 deaths.
Coal controversy: State denies Centre’s charge, says ₹1,498 crore already paid to CIL
While the Central government claims Maharashtra has defaulted on payment of dues to Coal India Limited, which contributes to the ongoing power crisis, the state government has refuted the charge. The state had already paid ₹1,498.37 crore to CIL this month, the officials said. Union power minister R K Singh on Thursday said power outages were primarily happening because states had not cleared their dues to CIL.
Delhi bomb blast: Probe funding behind push for Bhullar’s release, says Bitta
All India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Friday demanded a probe into funding being done to free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case. Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011.
Soon, a bridge between Lakshagriha and Paranipur in Prayagraj to promote tourism
In order to promote spiritual and cultural tourism and meeting the longstanding demand of locals of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj, a bridge will now be constructed across Ganga between Lakshagriha and Paranipur. For this, a survey has been done by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd. The demand was being raised to construct a bridge on the Ganga at Sirsa. However, the proposed bridge will not start from Sirsa but from Paranipur.
