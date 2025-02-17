MUMBAI: In a step towards supporting young children exhibiting symptoms of autism, depression, epilepsy, and hyperactivity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the establishment of dedicated autism centres across the city. This initiative, aimed at providing early intervention, was introduced in the municipality’s educational budget and will be funded under ‘Mission Sampoorna.’ Initially, two to four centres will be set up. BMC to establish autism centres in city for early intervention

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition characterised by challenges in social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behaviours. While autism is a lifelong condition, the level of support required varies among individuals. Early intervention plays a crucial role in helping children navigate these challenges effectively.

Prachi Jambhekar, deputy commissioner (Education) at BMC, highlighted the increasing awareness surrounding mental health in recent years. “With growing awareness, even kindergarten teachers are now more vigilant about identifying developmental issues in students. Currently, there are 1,100 BMC-run kindergartens in Mumbai. Observations recorded by teachers indicate that many young children are exhibiting symptoms of autism, along with signs of depression, epilepsy, and hyperactivity,” she said.

Recognising the importance of timely support, the BMC has decided to establish autism centres to ensure that these children receive appropriate guidance at an early stage. “These centres will provide necessary interventions and counselling for both children and parents. Children on the autism spectrum require a slightly different teaching approach, and it is equally important to sensitise other students about how to interact with them. These centres will work towards achieving that goal,” Jambhekar added.

Currently, the BMC operates 18 schools for children with special needs. However, these newly planned autism centres will function independently in addition to those institutions. “Some BMC schools have extra classrooms, which will be utilised to set up these centres. The location of each centre will be determined based on the number of children identified with autism, hyperactivity, or depression in nearby schools. This initiative will be implemented with the assistance of non-governmental organisations,” Jambhekar explained.

Initially, a minimum of two and a maximum of four centres will be launched. Future expansion will be based on the response, performance, and evolving needs of these centres.