BMC to make Siddhi Vinayak temple darshan easier

Mumbai: The BMC is planning a comprehensive project to enhance the Siddhi Vinayak temple experience in Prabhadevi. This initiative aims to streamline visitor flow and improve facilities for devotees. Key features of the project include the creation of a separate road for devotees, road widening with entrances on both sides and installation of state-of-the-art toilets. The vendors who sell puja materials found at the entrance of the temple are slated to be shifted to Kakasaheb Gadgil Road.

Along with the construction of grand entrances and provision of temporary seating for special needs individuals. Additionally, roofing will be installed to protect from inclement weather. Other aspects of the project the establishment of parking facilities, and enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Moreover, to facilitate access to the temple from Dadar Station, BEST mini buses will operate at regular intervals.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared to uphold the highest standards of facilities and infrastructure. For this, international standard project manager consultants/architects will be selected by calling for an ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) through BMC. To decide on the DPR given by the project manager consultant/architect, Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust chairman and MLA Sada Saravankar and deputy commissioner (Zone 2) Ramakant Biradar will oversee the works of this project.