 BMC to make Siddhi Vinayak temple darshan easier | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / BMC to make Siddhi Vinayak temple darshan easier

BMC to make Siddhi Vinayak temple darshan easier

ByLinah Baliga
Jan 30, 2024 08:36 AM IST

BMC plans to enhance Siddhi Vinayak temple experience with a separate road for devotees, widened entrances, toilets, and improved facilities. Vendors to be relocated, seating and roofing provided, parking facilities established, and security measures enhanced. BEST mini buses to operate from Dadar Station. A Detailed Project Report will be prepared, overseen by Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust chairman and MLA Sada Saravankar and deputy commissioner Ramakant Biradar.

Mumbai: The BMC is planning a comprehensive project to enhance the Siddhi Vinayak temple experience in Prabhadevi. This initiative aims to streamline visitor flow and improve facilities for devotees. Key features of the project include the creation of a separate road for devotees, road widening with entrances on both sides and installation of state-of-the-art toilets. The vendors who sell puja materials found at the entrance of the temple are slated to be shifted to Kakasaheb Gadgil Road.

HT Image
HT Image

Along with the construction of grand entrances and provision of temporary seating for special needs individuals. Additionally, roofing will be installed to protect from inclement weather. Other aspects of the project the establishment of parking facilities, and enhanced security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Moreover, to facilitate access to the temple from Dadar Station, BEST mini buses will operate at regular intervals.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared to uphold the highest standards of facilities and infrastructure. For this, international standard project manager consultants/architects will be selected by calling for an ‘Expression of Interest’ (EOI) through BMC. To decide on the DPR given by the project manager consultant/architect, Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust chairman and MLA Sada Saravankar and deputy commissioner (Zone 2) Ramakant Biradar will oversee the works of this project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On