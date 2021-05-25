BMC to start vaccinating lactating women from Tuesday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start vaccinating lactating women in the city from Tuesday, said civic officials. The move comes after the Central government allowed the same on May 19.

Dr Mangala Gomare, chief of BMC’s public health department, said, “We will start walk-in vaccination for lactating mothers from Tuesday, as the Central government has allowed it. However, we do not have any permission or guidelines for pregnant women. Hence, they will not be vaccinated for now.”

According to BMC officials, they will allow lactating women to get their jabs on walk-in basis and a separate desk will be created for them. They will require a certificate from their doctor and will have to fill a consent form at the vaccination centre.

BMC in a statement said, “On the first three days of the week, lactating women can walk in for vaccination. If they wish to get the Covid vaccine, they will need to have a certificate from the gynaecologist treating them on their letterhead regarding vaccination.”

The statement added, “Pregnant women must also give their own consent to receive the Covid vaccine after obtaining such a certificate from a gynaecologist. Both the gynaecologist’s certificate and the consent form should be handed over to the vaccination centre.” Consent forms will be available at vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, those aged above 45 years will be allowed to walk in for their second dose from Tuesday. The walk-in facility available to this age group for their first dose will continue as well.

According to BMC, between Monday and Wednesday, those above 45 years of age will be allowed for both dose of vaccination on walk-in basis and between Thursday to Saturday vaccination will be only on basis of appointment, and on Sunday vaccination will remain suspended.

However, the vaccination for 18-44 years of age group remains suspended in civic and government-run vaccination centres.

BMC had last week allowed those aged above 60 for walk-in vaccination. however, now it has decided to allow all above 45 years of age to walk in for vaccination on three days.

On Monday, 25,211 citizens were vaccinated in the city, of which 9,078 were from the 18-45 age group, 6,007 were aged between 45 and 59, 9,064 were senior citizens and the remaining were healthcare and frontline workers. Overall, 2,980,478 citizens have been vaccinated in the city since January 16.

As per BMC data, there are 1.1 million senior citizens in Mumbai, and 0.88 million of them have received their first dose of vaccine. The civic body is now focusing on covering the remaining senior citizens.

Meanwhile, those wanting second dose of Covaxin will be allowed on walk-in basis. According to BMC, those requiring second dose of Covishield have to come 84 days after taking first dose, as per the Centre’s instructions.