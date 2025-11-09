BMC’s hoarding policy stuck despite multiple reviews, revenue loss mounts

MUMBAI: More than a year after a large billboard measuring 120x120 ft came crashing down in Ghatkopar amid a spell of strong gusty winds, killing 17 persons and injuring more than 75, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to finalise its revised hoarding policy, despite drafting it and receiving a detailed probe report recommending systemic changes. Mumbai, India - May 13, 2024:Ongoing rescue operation held by Mumbai Fire Brigade, NDRF, Mumbai Police and BMC at site after billboard fall on petrol pump following wind and dust strom at Ghatkopar, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Since the civic body halted permissions for new hoardings after the May 13, 2024 crash, Mumbai has lost a potential ₹16–17 crore in licence fees. Each new hoarding typically earns the corporation around ₹24 lakh annually, and about 50 proposals are received every year. However, the revised permissions have remained on hold while the draft policy awaits approval.

In August 2024, the BMC published the Draft Policy of Outdoor Advertisements, 2024, proposing tighter norms. These include capping billboard size at 40 ft x 40 ft, cutting renewal periods from six to three months, prohibiting hoardings on traffic islands, medians, footpaths and high-tension power line stretches, and mandating a structural stability check. It also proposed reducing the minimum distance between hoardings from 100 metres to 70 metres.

Public suggestions and objections were invited over the following months from citizens, advertisers and industry groups, many of whom argued that the rules were either overly restrictive or risked adding visual clutter to the city.

Separately, the state government appointed the justice (retired) Dilip Bhosale committee to investigate the Ghatkopar collapse. The committee submitted a 650-page report to the government in May 2025. A review panel led by additional chief secretary (home) IS Chahal examined its more than 150 recommendations and submitted an Action Taken Report to the state cabinet, which recently directed all agencies to enforce 21 of the recommendations within a month.

Despite these parallel processes being completed, the draft policy has not moved beyond the municipal administration. The final decision now rests with additional municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

“The licence department has submitted the draft policy and compiled the changes suggested by the public,” a civic official said. “However, we have not yet received directions on incorporating recommendations from the Bhosale committee report.”

Bhushan Gagrani said that the hoarding policy would be submitted to the state government on Monday.