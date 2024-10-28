Mumbai: A BMW Z4, a two-seater convertible valued at ₹80 lakh, was stolen early Sunday from the Kohinoor Square parking lot in Dadar West. The car’s owner, a businessman, had parked it while dining at Bastian - At the Top, a restaurant on the building’s 48th floor owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. BMW Z4 worth ₹ 80L stolen from parking lot of Dadar fine dining restaurant

According to Shivaji Park police officials, the owner of the car is Ruhan Firoz Khan, 34, who is in the construction business and lives in Bandra’s swanky Carter Road area. He visited the restaurant with two of his friends around 1 am on Sunday. “When Ruhan reached the Kohinoor Square building, he gave his car keys to the valet, employed by the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, he came down. He asked the parking staff of the restaurant to bring his car. “He was shocked to learn that his car disappeared from the parking lot,” said an official. “Ruhan then asked the staff of the building to check the CCTV footage after which it became clear that the BMW Z4 was stolen at around 2am by unknown men,” added the officer.

“Based on Ruhan’s complaint, we booked unknown men under section 303(2) (punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and launched a manhunt to trace the accused,” said the officer.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, representing Ruhan, said that the Shivaji Park police have immediately registered the FIR for theft and are looking for the accused by scanning the CCTVs.

HT reached out to Bastian - At the Top but they did not respond till the time of going to press.