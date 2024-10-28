Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BMW Z4 worth 80L stolen from parking lot of Dadar fine dining restaurant

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 28, 2024 07:56 AM IST

A BMW Z4 worth ₹80 lakh was stolen from a Dadar parking lot while its owner dined at a restaurant. Police have launched a manhunt.

Mumbai: A BMW Z4, a two-seater convertible valued at 80 lakh, was stolen early Sunday from the Kohinoor Square parking lot in Dadar West. The car’s owner, a businessman, had parked it while dining at Bastian - At the Top, a restaurant on the building’s 48th floor owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

BMW Z4 worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80L stolen from parking lot of Dadar fine dining restaurant
BMW Z4 worth 80L stolen from parking lot of Dadar fine dining restaurant

According to Shivaji Park police officials, the owner of the car is Ruhan Firoz Khan, 34, who is in the construction business and lives in Bandra’s swanky Carter Road area. He visited the restaurant with two of his friends around 1 am on Sunday. “When Ruhan reached the Kohinoor Square building, he gave his car keys to the valet, employed by the restaurant. When the restaurant closed, he came down. He asked the parking staff of the restaurant to bring his car. “He was shocked to learn that his car disappeared from the parking lot,” said an official. “Ruhan then asked the staff of the building to check the CCTV footage after which it became clear that the BMW Z4 was stolen at around 2am by unknown men,” added the officer.

“Based on Ruhan’s complaint, we booked unknown men under section 303(2) (punishment for theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and launched a manhunt to trace the accused,” said the officer.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, representing Ruhan, said that the Shivaji Park police have immediately registered the FIR for theft and are looking for the accused by scanning the CCTVs.

HT reached out to Bastian - At the Top but they did not respond till the time of going to press.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //