MUMBAI: A fishing boat sank off the coast of Madh Koliwada in Malad in the early hours of Sunday after it was hit by a cargo ship. It was retrieved later, and no injuries were reported, police said. Boat hit by cargo ship off Madh coast retrieved, no one hurt

The boat was retrieved by a group of eight other vessels. A local rescue group called Savati, Navy, and Coast Guard personnel also assisted in the recuse operation, the police official added. The boat belonged to a Madh Koliwada resident Hemdeep Harishchandra Tipri.

Kiran Koli, an eyewitness of the accident and fisherman, said as soon as the boat’s pilot fell after the collision, the nearest boat rescued him and tugged the board towards shore. “We had 12 boats sailing alongside when the accident took place, so we were able to prove aid and save the pilot,” Koli said.

The Sagri police officers have recorded the incident. After the fisheries department conducts an examination, an FIR will be registered at the Yellow Gate police station on Monday. “At present the boat has been brought to the shore,” said a police officer.