Body of 3-year-old boy kidnapped from Surat found in train at LTT

MUMBAI: The police found the body of a three-year-old boy in the lavatory of an air-conditioned coach of the Kushinagar Express at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station early on Saturday. Around 1am on Saturday, passengers alerted the LTT GRP about the dead body inside the dustbin of the lavatory of the B2 coach of the Kushinagar Express

The boy, Akash Vikas Kumar Shah, hailed from Surat. The LTT Government Railway Police (GRP) said, based on a complaint from his mother, Durgavati, the Amroli police in Surat had registered a kidnapping case against the boy’s cousin, who is allegedly absconding. According to the complaint, Durgavati’s sister, Rabdi Shah from Bihar, visited her family in Surat last week with her son, Vikaskumar Shah, 26. The mother-son duo stayed there for a week.

On Friday, when Durgavati went to drop her other two children off at school, Vikaskumar allegedly took Akash to play outside. “They searched for the two in the area. When they could not find, they decided to lodge a case of kidnapping,” said the police officer.

Around 1am on Saturday, passengers alerted the LTT GRP about the dead body inside the dustbin of the lavatory of the B2 coach of the Kushinagar Express, which was scheduled to leave for Gorakhpur. Meanwhile, a team of Surat police from Gujarat had already reached LTT station in search of him, said a police officer.

The GRP officers said the suspect, Vikaskumar, is yet to be traced, and they are trying to find the exact motive behind the crime. The body was sent ito Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for postmortem but it prima face looks like his throat was slit, said the officer