MUMBAI: The body of a primary school teacher who died by suicide on the Atal Setu bridge on Friday was recovered by the rescue team on Saturday. During their search, they also found another body, adjacent to a creek in Nhava Sheva, on Friday. Body of Alibag school teacher, and a 30-yr-old man, recovered

The photo of the unidentified deceased was circulated for identification, said Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector at Ulwe police station. It was identified to be a 30-year-old resident of Cheetah Camp, Trombay. A missing person complaint had been registered at Vashi Police Station on February 10 by his relatives. The Cheetah Camp resident was reported to have died by suicide at Vashi Creek Bridge on Monday. His family members were immediately contacted and asked to reach the sub-district Hospital in Panvel.

The primary school teacher, whose body was found around 11am on Saturday near Nhava side. CCTV footage revealed he took the extreme step between 9am and 9.30am on Friday, and the rescue team had launched a search operation later that day.

“The relatives were informed, and the body was sent for post-mortem,” Rajane said.