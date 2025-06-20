Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Boil and filter water in Kurla before use for 4 days from Monday: BMC

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2025 09:38 AM IST

Water supply will be shifted on Monday, July 23, for those from areas in the L and S ward. As a precautionary measure, the civic body has asked citizens to take extra steps to ensure their water is safe

Mumbai: The BMC has asked residents of Kurla to boil and filter their water for three to four days from Monday as the civic body switches the water supply from one reservoir tank to another for repairs.

On completing structural repairs on Powai reservoir’s compartment No. 2 the BMC plans to shift water supply to the tank and begin repairs on the reservoir’s compartment No. 1 (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
On completing structural repairs on Powai reservoir’s compartment No. 2 the BMC plans to shift water supply to the tank and begin repairs on the reservoir’s compartment No. 1.

Water supply will be shifted on Monday, July 23, for those from areas in the L and S ward. As a precautionary measure, the civic body has asked citizens to take extra steps to ensure their water is safe.

The areas that will be affected in the L ward, north of Kurla, are the 90 feet Kurla-Andheri road, Saki Vihar, Satyanagar pipeline road, Ghatkopar-Andheri road, Mahatma Phule Nagar, and Jarimari, among others. In the south of Kurla, Kajupada, Shastri Nagar, Ghas Compound, Kranti Nagar, LBS Marg, and LIG-MIG Colony, will be affected.

In the S ward, areas of Morarji Nagar, Paspoli Village, and Lok Vihar Colony will be affected.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
