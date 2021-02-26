IND USA
HC has posted the hearing of Kangana Ranaut’s petition for March 22. (PTI)
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut, her sister till March 10

The Bombay high court (HC) has continued the interim protection against coercive action for actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, regarding a first information report (FIR) against them for alleged hate posts on Twitter
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:02 PM IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has continued the interim protection against coercive action for actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, regarding a first information report (FIR) against them for alleged hate posts on Twitter.

The court was informed that the documents filed by the complainant and the police in the HC, to oppose the petition filed by Ranaut and Chandel for quashing the FIR, were different from the documents submitted before the metropolitan magistrate court at Bandra, which ordered the registration of the FIR against the sisters on sedition charges.

HC has called for the documents and posted the hearing of the actor’s petition for March 22.

A division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice Manish Pitale, while hearing Ranaut’s petition, was informed by advocate Rizwan Siddiquee that the complainant, Munawwar Ali Sayyed, had not followed the procedure for lodging complaints as stipulated in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). Siddiquee submitted that Sayyed had approached the magistrate court without informing the nearest police station or the higher police authorities.

It was submitted that the magistrate had not taken cognisance of the same and had ordered the registration of the FIR in haste and without application of mind. He added that the documents placed before the HC were not the same as the ones submitted to the magistrate.

However, advocate Rizwan Merchant for the Sayyed, submitted that a complaint had been sent to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the said zone, after which his client approached the magistrate. He, however, added that there was some problem in the printing of the date on which the complaint was addressed to the DCP.

Siddiquee refuted the argument, stating that he had got the records of the case from the magistrate court under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and it did not have the complaint sent to the DCP, as stipulated under section 153(3) of the CrPC, but the same was submitted before the HC.

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that the magistrate should have taken note of whether proper procedure was followed and said that as Ranaut had raised a dispute on the documents submitted before HC and the magistrate, it wanted to scrutinise the documents and hence, called for the records from the magistrate court on or before March 12.

Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police arrest 27-year-old for rape during his wedding event

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Juhu police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man during his wedding ceremony at Madhubani, Bihar, for allegedly raping another woman
Iqbal Mirchi, a close aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, died in the UK in 2013. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Family of gangster Iqbal Mirchi declared fugitive economic offenders

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The special court for trying offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has declared the wife and two sons of Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, as fugitive economic offenders (FEO)
HC has posted the hearing of Kangana Ranaut’s petition for March 22. (PTI)
mumbai news

Bombay HC extends interim relief to Kangana Ranaut, her sister till March 10

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has continued the interim protection against coercive action for actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, regarding a first information report (FIR) against them for alleged hate posts on Twitter
File photo: Passengers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

4 airlines to resume domestic operations from terminal 1 of Mumbai airport

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • From midnight of March 10, four airlines - Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet - will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1.
Indigo will resume its operations from T1, while most of its operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the base flights of the airlines will resume operations from Terminal 1.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Terminal 1 of Mumbai International airport to resume domestic operations

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:07 PM IST
All international flights by the airlines will, however, be operated from Terminal 2 only.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Threat letter to Mukesh Ambani calls bomb scare ‘trailer’

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:23 PM IST
On Thursday, an abandoned SUV with explosive material was found parked around 600 metres from the house of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Pedder Road
One of the residential buildings sealed by KDMC in the wake of the rising Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan-Dombivli civic body seals 17 buildings, brings in stricter curbs

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:21 PM IST
At least 17 buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits have been sealed on Thursday
Mumbai Police deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after the explosives were found in the area on Thursday.(Reuters Photo)
india news

Just a trailer: Letter in car carrying explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Mumbai Police also called in the bomb squad after the police control room was informed about the vehicle near Amnabi's house.
Desraj, an auto driver, has received <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24 lakh which were raised after his story went viral on social media. (Photo: Facebook/Humans of Bombay)
mumbai news

Viral auto driver Desraj: Will fund my granddaughter’s education now

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai-based auto driver Desraj’s tragic story, of being the sole breadwinner for his family after the untimely death of his two sons, was recently shared on social media.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Bombay HC cites lack of evidence, acquits man convicted of rape, murder of child

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:26 AM IST
In its order on February 11, the high court said it was anguished by the insensitive way in which the prosecution went about the trial
On Thursday, district collector Shanmugarajan S visited the school and instructed the district health department to provide care to the students and the school staff. “(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)
mumbai news

229 students at Maharashtra school test positive for Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Nagpur
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Four teaching and non-teaching employees at the school have also been infected, Washim district health officer Avinash Aher said, adding that the area has been declared a containment zone.
The nationwide strike has been called a protest against rising fuel prices, GST, and e-invoice. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) will participate in Bharat bandh by keeping their goods vehicles off the road on Friday. Around 1670 truckers are expected to go off the road.
Workers sanitise a classroom at SIES College in Sion, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Another admission round likely for FYJC aspirants

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 AM IST
In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around a hundred students are without a seat even as colleges started classes in January.
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Refurbished cell at Arthur Road jail awaits high-profile inmate like Nirav Modi

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Cell number two in Barrack 12 of Arthur Road jail which was refurbished in June 2019 has been maintained by the jail authorities in the proper condition anticipating a high-profile inmate such as fugitive diamond trader Nirav Modi, a prime accused in 13,600-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank.
CM Uddhav Thackeray (right) and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Vidhan Bhavan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

MVA may ignore Governor Koshyari’s order, delay Speaker’s election

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Ruling coalition may remind Governor BS Koshyari about 12 pending MLC nominations; BJP says government is using Covid to avoid issues.
