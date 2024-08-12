Bombay HC orders petitioner to deposit 7.5 lakh in graft case against bureaucrats

Bombay high court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has directed a petitioner to deposit ₹7.5 lakh within 60 days or face dismissal of his case, whilst hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on corruption charges against nine bureaucrats.

The court expressed scepticism about the petitioner's intentions, stating, "We are of the view that the petitioner is interested only in initiating cases against the officers working in the Public Works Department or Irrigation Department and keeping them pending like the 'Sword of Damocles'."

The Aurangabad bench, presided over by Justice Y G Khobragade and Justice R V Ghuge, was hearing a petition alleging misappropriation of ₹3 crore by nine officers and six contractors. The petitioner sought an enquiry and criminal action against the accused.

It was noted that the petitioner had previously filed four criminal cases, two writ petitions, and another PIL against various officers, some of which remain unresolved. "After issuance of notice, the matters are not conducted. The same is the case with the pending Criminal Cases before the Trial Courts wherein, the stages in the matters are at framing of charges or leading of evidence," the court observed.

Consequently, the court ordered the petitioner to deposit ₹50,000 per officer or contractor in accordance with Rule 7A of the Bombay High Court Public Interest Litigation Rules, 2010.

This ruling underscores the court's efforts to discourage frivolous litigation and ensure that PILs are filed with genuine intent rather than as a means of harassment or undue pressure on public officials.