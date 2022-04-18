Bombay HC to state: List steps taken to prohibit child marriages in Maharashtra
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday, asked the state government to explain the steps they have taken to prohibit child marriages in Maharashtra. This was after the court observed that there were hardly any First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against the prevailing child marriages in the state.
The HC also directed the state government to submit the status of the rules that are framed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act through an affidavit and posted a hearing to June 13.
The division bench of justices AA Sayed and Abhay Ahuja while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the prevalence of child marriages in the state and the failure of the authorities to curb the same were informed by advocate Asim Sarode that child marriage of around one lakh minor girls have been performed in Maharashtra. In light of this, Sarode submitted that it was important to involve the State Child Rights Commissions in order to implement the law in all 36 districts of Maharashtra.
He also gave the reference to news articles that showed that in certain districts the number of child marriages had been 1500 in the last 2 years prompting the court to question why the number of FIRs did not reflect the cases.
Additional government pleader Reena Salunkhe appearing for the state and other authorities informed the court that rules under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act had been formulated and a committee was constituted to look into the effective implementation of the Act.
The bench accepted the submissions and directed the government to file an affidavit enumerating details of the steps taken and measures proposed to be taken to curb the rampant instance of child marriages in the state by June 13, 2022.
-
After UP, Haryana says masks must in these 4 NCR districts | Check details
As cases of Covid-19 are once again rising in several states, fuelling fears of a fourth wave, the Haryana government has made it mandatory to wear face masks in four districts falling in the national capital region. According to news agency PTI, Haryana health minister Anil Vij has said wearing masks has been made compulsory in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar – due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.
-
62-year-old man duped of ₹16 lakh by matrimonial match
PUNE A 62-year-old man, was duped of ₹16 lakh by an online matrimonial match during the lockdown in 2020. The accused restricted their contact on texts and online exchanges and entrapped him with a promise of a wedding, according to the complaint. The man paid an initial amount of ₹20,000 in form of hotel stay expense, security deposit, and wedding venue hunting charges.
-
Man who opened fire during Jahangirpuri clash arrested, says Delhi Police
The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, who was seen opening fire during a clash in the city's Jahangirpuri area, officials said. Sonu is a resident of C-Block in Jahangirpuri, they said. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident got injured.
-
Court grants advocate Jayshri Patil protection from arrest
Mumbai Mumbai sessions court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to advocate Jayshri Patil, who is named along with Patil's husband advocate Gunratna Sadavarte, as an accused in the violent protests outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Apprehending arrest in the case, Patil moved for anticipatory bail claiming that she is “completely innocent and falsely implicated.”
-
Statewide health fairs kick off in Punjab
Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla on Monday inaugurated statewide health fairs during a function at the district hospital in Mohali. Dr Singla said that 119 block-level “health melas” are being organised in the state from April 18 to 22 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During this five-day event, various services like laboratory, consultation, medicine, treatment and referral will be made available at one place.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics