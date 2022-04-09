Booster dose to be available at private centres in Mumbai from Sunday: BMC

Mumbai: The Covid-19 booster dose will be available for all adults in the age group of 18 to 60 years starting Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres across Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Saturday. This comes after the Centre on Friday allowed precaution or booster doses for everyone above 18.

BMC also urged all citizens to get children in the age group of 12 to 17 years vaccinated on priority, against the backdrop of a possible fourth wave. Vaccination for this age group is available free of charge at municipal vaccination centres and for a fee at private vaccination centres.

Citizens in the age group of 18 to 59, born between 1963 and 2004, can take booster dose if they have completed 9 months since the date of their second dose. An appointment at private vaccination centres can be booked via registration on the CoWin portal, or via the walk-in method, BMC said.

Citizens need to carry certificates of the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine.