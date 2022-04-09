Booster dose to be available at private centres in Mumbai from Sunday: BMC
Mumbai: The Covid-19 booster dose will be available for all adults in the age group of 18 to 60 years starting Sunday, April 10, at private vaccination centres across Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Saturday. This comes after the Centre on Friday allowed precaution or booster doses for everyone above 18.
BMC also urged all citizens to get children in the age group of 12 to 17 years vaccinated on priority, against the backdrop of a possible fourth wave. Vaccination for this age group is available free of charge at municipal vaccination centres and for a fee at private vaccination centres.
Citizens in the age group of 18 to 59, born between 1963 and 2004, can take booster dose if they have completed 9 months since the date of their second dose. An appointment at private vaccination centres can be booked via registration on the CoWin portal, or via the walk-in method, BMC said.
Citizens need to carry certificates of the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine.
Maharashtra: No significant rise in Covid-19 cases week after lifting of curbs
Mumbai: A week after the state government eased all Covid-19 curbs, there was no significant rise in cases. On Saturday, Maharashtra logged 132 new cases and six deaths. A 67-year-old Mumbai resident with a travel history to Vadodara tested positive for the XE variant, as confirmed by the National Centre for Disease Control, New Delhi. He has been fully vaccinated with Covishield. Mumbai reported 55 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
Uttar Pradesh government allows private schools to hike fees
Private schools across Uttar Pradesh will now be able to increase the fees for the new academic session 2022-23. In an order issued here, the state government eased the restrictions it had earlier imposed on schools to prevent an increase in fees for the third successive year on January 7. The order issued by additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhna Shukla said private schools can increase their fees from the academic session 2022-23.
IIT-Kanpur, IIM-Lucknow launch joint accelerator programme
With the intent of supporting early-stage, growth-driven companies working in the domain of DeepTech and IoT and accelerating their product development, IIM Lucknow Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML EIC) and Technopark of IIT-Kanpur have jointly launched a 6-month accelerator programme. IIML EIC,, Yamini Bhushan Pandey, said. Technopark@iitk is the technology partner in the programme. The programme is an opportunity for DeepTech startups to gain immersive learning and accelerate their growth at a rapid pace.
Pune holds its first trans entrepreneur mela
PUNE For Noor, this is her first time in Pune and her stall at the first trans and hijra empowerment mela at Kamayani (Munot) Hall, Patrakar nagar. Her designed Batik women's wear and sarees are flying off the counter. Noor hails from Indore and is one of the transwomen who launched her label 'Noor' online. Priyanka has come from Malda in West Bengal with her handmade jute products.
Bundelkhand University paper leak case: 26 students among 32 arrested
Thirty-two people, including 26 students, were arrested in Jhansi on Friday in connection with the recent paper leak of the Bundelkhand University's B. Sc examination, police said. The paper was leaked on April 6 by the employees of an examination centre and delivered to students through WhatsApp just hours before the examination, Jhansi DM Ravindra Kumar and SSP Shiv Hari Meena said in a joint press conference in Jhansi.
