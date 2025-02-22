Borivali subway culvert project gains hope as WR, BMC resolve dispute

Mumbai: The fate of an additional culvert at the Borivali pedestrian subway—intended to mitigate monsoon waterlogging—has seen a breakthrough after prolonged uncertainty due to a financial dispute between the Western Railway (WR) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Despite 90% of the work being completed, doubts remained over whether the culvert would be operational before the monsoon. However, at a pre-monsoon meeting on Tuesday, WR agreed to allow water flow through the culvert, while BMC committed to processing the pending payment, offering hope for its timely activation. Mumbai, India - June 28, 2023 : Water logging in Poisar Subway due to Heavy Rain at Kandivali, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The WR, which began installing three 1,200 mm diameter pipes stretching 90 meters across the Borivali subway in March 2024, has received only ₹2 crore from the BMC, leaving pending dues of ₹26.29 crore. Citing the unpaid amount, WR had threatened to halt further work and prevent the culvert from being put into operation.

Standoff over payments

During a pre-monsoon coordination meeting on Tuesday, WR officials informed the BMC that work on the Borivali subway culvert, along with similar projects at three other locations, would be suspended unless payments were made. “The WR stated that unless their dues were cleared, they would halt work on the culverts at Borivali and other subways,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects), BMC. “While we agreed to make the payment, they insisted that our funds would first be adjusted against way-leave charges for using railway land before covering project costs. Only then would my work resume.”

For the Borivali culvert, nearly 60% of the total amount— ₹15.62 crore out of ₹26.29 crore—is attributed to land-use charges. The BMC has urged WR to prioritise project completion over land-use payments, a practice it follows with the Central Railway. WR officials agreed in principle during the meeting but have yet to confirm their final stance.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s Storm Water Drain (SWD) department has forwarded a proposal for clearing the culvert payments, excluding land-use charges, to the municipal commissioner for approval.

A WR official acknowledged the discussion, stating, “While the BMC is required to deposit the full project cost in advance, they have so far paid only ₹2 crore. Typically, payments are made in three to four instalments as work progresses. Way leave charges, though delayed, are usually settled over time and remain part of the pending dues.”

Other subway projects await green signal

Three additional culverts at Malad, Andheri, and Bandra Terminus subways are also in the pipeline, with costs estimated at ₹12.88 crore, ₹11.29 crore, and ₹54.38 crore, respectively. The WR has submitted project plans and drawings, awaiting BMC approval. The civic body has agreed to fund project costs for these culverts while deferring land-use charges, which amount to ₹36.37 crore (46% of the total expenditure).

Malad subway: Two 1,200 mm diameter pipes spanning 90 meters

Andheri subway: Two 1,800 mm diameter pipes spanning 100 meters

Bandra Terminus subway: Two 1,200 mm diameter pipes spanning 300 meters

Pre-monsoon prep underway

Separately, the WR has agreed to desilt all culverts passing beneath its tracks between Bandra and Dahisar, providing CCTV proof of the work before the monsoon season sets in by May. The meeting also reviewed past waterlogging spots along the railway line and discussed measures taken to mitigate flooding.

As monsoon preparedness efforts continue, the fate of these crucial infrastructure projects now hinges on financial resolutions between the railway authorities and the BMC.