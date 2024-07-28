Boroscope cameras used to locate, remove 100 dead rats

MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) used ultra-modern borescope cameras to locate and remove more than 100 dead rats from areas that were not easily accessible, following complaints of stench in the suburban Running Room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). HT Image

The foul smell, which was causing discomfort to the motormen and other crew members, was reported to be so intense that it disrupted their rest periods, work routines, and forced them to wear mask while using the restroom. Many motormen of suburban trains chose to leave the AC lobby and relocate to other areas by carrying the benches. Most chose to temporarily shift to the CSMT concourse to avoid the unbearable odour until the issue was resolved.

After complaints were received, housekeeping staff were immediately sent to find the source of the smell. Using two Borescope cameras, they scanned the ceiling and other inaccessible areas which led to the finding of more than 100 dead and alive rats. The ceiling panels were then broken to remove the dead rats found near the toilet and washroom areas. After they were removed and disposed off, the samples of both the water and the dead rats were sent to a lab for testing.

To accommodate the Running Staff during this process, temporary arrangements were made. Motormen, train managers, and crew control staff were shifted to an open space in front of the lobby. This space also included enclosed areas for privacy, storage racks for belongings, water dispensers, refreshments, pedestal fans, and CMS kiosks for hassle-free sign-on/off, and duty booking. A temporary dining space was set up near platform no. 6.

The Suburban Running Room was deep cleaned along with robotic cleaning of AC ducts with suction machines and video documentation. The entire area was fumigated and sterilised to ensure a safe environment.