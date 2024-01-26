Brands riding on the Ayodhya moment

As millions of Indians were glued to their television sets on January 22 to see the live telecast of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, at least 30,000 people bought tickets to watch the spectacle on the big screen while munching popcorn that came free. In a smart marketing move, theatre chain PVR INOX tied up with Hindi news channel Aaj Tak to showcase the event in select theatres in several cities that successfully drew crowds. HT Image

As part of the marketing blitzkrieg there was a spate of print ads from smaller local brands like Mughli Ghutti 555 and Lehar Footwear to major ones like Amul, JK Cement and Miraj Group, among scores of others, that tagged on the Ayodhya ceremony. Pan Bahar (chewing tobacco company) advertised its surrogate brand Pan Bahar Elaichi wishing Indians on the momentous occasion with a full-page ad. E-commerce firm Big Basket used half-page to introduce its “Pooja Store” with 10 minute-delivery of products like fresh coconut, copper kalash, incense sticks and others.

Dabur India made the most of the moment by launching limited-edition Ayodhya packs for its toothpaste brand Dabur Red Paste and Amla hair oil. The packs carry a picture of the replica of the Ram Mandir and will be available in select markets in UP, MP and Bihar for the next two months.

Moment marketing is defined as a tactical piece of communication or action by a brand, that capitalises on the momentum of current events, trending topics, or cultural moments. It could be an ad, a social media post, a PR announcement, or any mass media messaging designed to resonate with the audience when they are most receptive. “Timing and relevance are crucial, but so is the strength of the idea, the craft and creative execution. To be truly effective, moment marketing should avoid pushing products through banal messaging,” said Sanjay Sarma, founder, SSARMA Consults, a boutique branding & communication advisory. Brands should skilfully slide into an ongoing commentary in a compelling and meaningful manner --- capture attention, build engagement, and leave a lasting impression, he said.

“However, the current set of ads seem to be a part of the conversation just for the sake of it. They are generic, banal, forgettable, and score poorly in terms of effectiveness,” he added.

Brands follow whatever is of topical interest to a sizeable population -- be it a major sports event, national election, a blockbuster film, or even war or a calamity. It is the proverbial act of making hay while the sun shines, said Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting. “Since 2014, India’s political, cultural and social landscape has witnessed an unprecedented phenomenon where national pride, Hindu revivalism and the country’s Prime Minister have become conflated in the minds of a significant portion of the country’s population. In this context, the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya is singularly emblematic, signifying a tectonic shift for many citizens in the way they think and feel about themselves,” he added.

With Ayodhya being the dominant flavour, it’s no surprise that brands have decided to “seize the moment” and hitch a ride on the back of the current popular sentiment, he said.

However, unlike, say, what brands create around the Indian Premier League, the Ayodhya ads seemed facile. “In IPL there is more money at stake. Brands allocate larger budgets and plan their campaigns well in advance. Return on investment is measured. It’s pure commerce”, Sarma said. “The current spate of advertising connected with Ayodhya isn’t quite the same. Many companies and brands are invested in it because they fear consequences of not participating in it. It’s more fear marketing than moment marketing -- not the fear of missing out but of being called out,” he added.

Sinha too said, the incentive for some brands to participate in the event could be to avoid being “inopportunely conspicuous by their absence.”

To be sure, brands have always been present at massive religious congregations like the Kumbh Mela but going forward Sarma expects religious occasions, even specific niche ones, emerging as major marketing playbooks. “Under normal circumstances, a brand would evaluate alignment of values, do a cost-benefit analysis, and other such things before diving in. In the current scenario, I don’t think they have much of a choice. They would rather avoid cancel culture and boycott hashtags which negatively impact businesses, and remain invested,” he said.