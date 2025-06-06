Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Broker flees with trader’s diamonds worth 3.6 crore

ByVinay Dalvi
Jun 06, 2025 09:24 AM IST

The trader approached the police after the broker wasn’t reachable either on phone or at his residence

MUMBAI: The police on Wednesday registered a case against a diamond broker who allegedly fled with diamonds worth 3.6 crore belonging to a trader at Charni Road. The broker took the diamonds from the trader in exchange for a cheque, which later bounced. The trader approached the police after the broker wasn’t reachable either on phone or at his residence.

Broker flees with trader’s diamonds worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.6 crore
Broker flees with trader’s diamonds worth 3.6 crore

The complainant, Santosh Lonandkar, is a resident of Girgaum and runs a diamond trading firm near Opera House at Charni Road. Lonandkar had been doing business with the accused, Pushpendra Angara, for the past few years. “He always paid for the sold diamonds or returned the unsold diamonds in time,” said a police officer.

According to the police, in September 2024, Angara approached Lonandkar with a client from Bengaluru who was looking for white, full-cut 500-carat diamonds. Lonandkar showed him 507-carat diamonds worth 3.60 crore valued at 71,000 per carat. “After examining the diamonds, Angara took them and told Lonandkar that he would make the payment in 10 days. He later gave a cheque that bounced due to insufficient funds,” the police officer said.

The police said that since then, Angara kept promising Lonandkar that he would soon make the payment, but failed to do so. Lonandkar was not able to reach him any more as his phone was switched off, and he was also not available at his residence.

Lonandkar then sent him a notice under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, for the bounced cheque and filed a complaint with the DB Marg police on Wednesday. The police registered a case under sections 318 (cheating) and 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Broker flees with trader’s diamonds worth 3.6 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On