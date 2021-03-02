Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth 21,076 crore

On the first day of the budget session of the state legislature, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday tabled supplementary demands worth around ₹21,076 crore, in addition to the annual budget.

Supplementary budget refers to additional expenditure required for the year for unforeseen expenses over and above the annual budget. The state has sought ₹16,200 crore to repay loans taken last year, ₹2,650.60 crore for payment of pension and other retirement benefits for government employees and ₹826.68 crore for three Metro rail projects — 2A, 2B and 7.

The state has already spent ₹51,076 crore in addition to the annual budgetary outlay. It had sought ₹29,084 crore and ₹21,992 crore as supplementary demand during last year’s monsoon and winter session, respectively. With the fresh supplementary demands of ₹21,076 crore, the sum of additional expenses over and above budgetary provision will go up to ₹72,152 crore.

Maharashtra was reeling under acute financial crisis owing to the months-long lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus last year. “It has been decided to provide an additional fund of ₹16,200 crore to repay the advances taken under the special drawing facility. Hence, a supplementary appropriation of ₹16,200 crore is proposed,” states supplementary statement of expenditure 2020-21 tabled by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in the state assembly on Monday.

“The state had taken a loan of around ₹76,000 crore last year. The supplementary demand was made with an intention to repay it,” said Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, finance department.

The state has also sought ₹561.13 crore for subsidies given to farmers in power bills for agricultural pumps. “It has been decided to provide an additional fund of ₹1,866 crore for the expenditure incurred on concessions given in electricity tariff for agricultural pumps consumers of the state, which is to be adjusted against electricity duty and tax on sale of electricity to be received from the MSEDCL. An expenditure of ₹1,304 crore can be accommodated within the sanctioned grants for the current financial year. Therefore, a supplementary demand of ₹561.13 crore is presented,” states the finance department document.

Further, the state has allocated ₹400 crore for various irrigation development corporations for completing various irrigation projects under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana and Baliraja Sanjeevani Yojana and ₹242.25 crore for providing relief to those affected due to Cyclone Nisarga hit Konkan region last June.

It has also earmarked ₹24.15 crore for renovation and other related works of Jalbhushan (governor office cum residence) and Darbar Hall buildings where all the swearing in ceremonies and other programs are being held.