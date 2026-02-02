Budget strengthens India’s growth trajectory, places Mumbai at the forefront

India today rests on a strong economic foundation marked by controlled inflation, fiscal discipline, and people-centric governance. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Budget 2026 reflects a clear emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth rather than short-term populism. With growth close to 7%, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fastest major economy to recover from the COVID-19 shock. New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, in New Delhi on Sunday. (DD News/ANI Video Grab) (DD News)

This recovery has been driven by consistent reforms, prudent policymaking, and a sustained focus on inclusive development. The government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, infrastructure creation, and social welfare has strengthened economic resilience and reinforced public confidence in India’s growth trajectory. By prioritising productivity, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure, growth has been made more broad-based and participatory.

At the heart of this approach is a focus on long-term development, job creation, and social inclusion. Policies promoting digitalisation, manufacturing, start-ups, and MSMEs have created a conducive environment for innovation and investment. From small entrepreneurs to large industries and service providers, multiple segments of the economy are being enabled to contribute meaningfully to national growth.

The Union Budget is guided by three core “kartavyas” or duties. The first is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and resilience in a volatile global environment. The second is to fulfil the aspirations of citizens by building their capabilities and making them active partners in India’s journey towards prosperity. The third, aligned with the vision of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, is to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources and opportunities for meaningful participation in development.

As India’s financial and commercial capital, Mumbai occupies a central place in this national vision. The city drives investment, employment, innovation, and cultural influence. Recognising its strategic importance, the Union Budget has announced six key initiatives that will significantly boost Mumbai’s development and strengthen its role as a global economic hub.

First, tax exemptions for domestic Tunnel Boring Machine manufacturers will directly benefit Mumbai’s ambitious 70-kilometre underground tunnel network, popularly known as the “Paatal Lok” project. By encouraging indigenous production and reducing reliance on imports, this move will lower project costs, speed up metro and tunnel construction, and promote self-reliance while generating skilled employment.

Second, the proposed Mumbai–Pune high-speed rail corridor promises to transform regional connectivity. By sharply reducing travel time, it will enhance business integration, improve workforce mobility, and strengthen economic ties between the two cities. The corridor is also expected to support the growth of industrial, IT, and service clusters across the Mumbai–Pune belt, encouraging balanced regional development.

Third, the ₹7 lakh crore liquidity support for MSMEs acknowledges their vital role in employment generation, exports, and innovation. With Mumbai and Maharashtra hosting one of the largest MSME bases in the country, this support will help enterprises modernise technology, expand operations, strengthen supply chains, and create large-scale employment, particularly for youth.

Fourth, support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technology in Mumbai signals a strategic push for the orange economy, covering animation, gaming, VFX, comics, and digital content. By establishing creative laboratories in schools and colleges, the initiative aims to nurture Gen Z talent and position Mumbai as a global creative hub.

Fifth, incentives for municipal bonds— ₹100 crore for every ₹1,000 crore raised—will boost urban infrastructure financing. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, this can unlock significant resources for transport, sanitation, housing, water supply, and public utilities, improving urban governance and service delivery.

Finally, the creation of SHE-Marts for women’s self-help groups will expand income opportunities, improve market access, and strengthen financial independence for women entrepreneurs, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Overall, the budget strengthens India’s economic foundations while placing Mumbai firmly at the forefront of growth. By improving connectivity, modernising infrastructure, empowering women and youth, and supporting enterprises, it builds a robust ecosystem for sustainable and inclusive prosperity.

--Ameet Satam, MLA and Mumbai BJP president