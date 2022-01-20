Bulli Bai case: Mumbai Police arrest youth from Odisha

The Mumbai Police on Thursday made yet another arrest in connection with the Bulli Bai app case, in which hundreds of Muslim women were put up for ‘auction’ online earlier this month. The accused, Neeraj Singh, was arrested from Odisha by the cyber wing of the Mumbai Police's crime branch.

According to the police, Singh was arrested after his involvement in the case surfaced in the course of the investigation, adding that he will brought to Mumbai soon.

Neeraj Singh is the fourth accused arrested in connection with case by the Mumbai Police, and the fifth overall. The prime accused, Niraj Bishnoi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6 from Jorhat in Assam. Following his arrest, Bishnoi, an engineering student, was suspended by his Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh-based college, where he was a second-year student.