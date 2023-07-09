Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MSRTC bus rams into container, passenger, conductor injured

MSRTC bus rams into container, passenger, conductor injured

BySajana Nambiar
Jul 09, 2023 01:04 AM IST

A woman passenger and a bus conductor were injured when an MSRTC bus collided with a container in Thane. The driver of the truck fled the scene.

Thane: A woman passenger and a bus conductor suffered injuries when the Maharashtra State Road Transport (MSRTC) bus rammed into a container on Saturday around 5.30 am near Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

The bus, which was heading towards Borivali from Thane -Ghodbunder road, carrying a total of nine passengers at the time of the accident.

The Kapurbawdi police and a team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation reached the spot with two pickup vans.

The injured woman Geeta Kadam,41, and the bus conductor Amar Parab, 38, both sustained injuries and leg fractures in the accident and were rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa.

The traffic flow was affected due to the accident but was later brought under control.

“The bus was completely damaged from the front side as it was speeding and hit the container. Other passengers are safe, said an officer from RDMC. The driver of the truck fled the scene the Kapurbawdi police are further investigating the matter.

