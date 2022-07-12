Cab driver drives into overflowing lake in Thane; rescued by
A cab driver who took a passenger from Chembur to Diva in Thane on Monday night through heavy downpour was in for a nightmare. Not only did he take three-and-a-half hours to reach his destination but also he drove straight into the Phadke Pada lake which was swollen due to heavy rain and the water was flowing on the road, making it invisible for motorists.
Luck was, however, on the side of the driver, Yusuf Pathan, 28, as he was pulled out of the sinking car in time by the locals who saw the car falling into the lake.
Getting the car out of the eight-to-ten feet deep lake, though, was a Herculean task for the locals and the fire brigade officials.
Pathan works with Raza enterprises as a driver and was tasked with driving one of the clients to Diva. Pathan, whose mobile phone was damaged and spoke over landline, said, “I was new to the area and used the map to find my way home. It was raining heavily and the road connecting Shil Phata was waterlogged. I could see farmland on the right side of the road going towards Thane. However, there was only water on the left side. I was unaware that there was a lake there.”
He said that when he tried to go a little towards left, he lost control of his car as it fell into the lake. “I tried to reverse but it was merely sinking and I started calling for help. I opened the windows but was not able to get out. Some locals came and pulled me out. I still don’t believe that I survived. The car, however, sank to the bottom of the lake.”
Hemant Patil, 39, a villager of Khardi was driving closely behind him and saw that his car was drowning. He informed Hira Patil, the former NCP corporator from the area who resided merely 100m from the lake. Both of them gathered youngsters from the village and rushed to the spot.
Patil said, “I was shocked to see the car sinking in the lake. When it was almost two feet in, we reached and pulled the driver. His phone and wallet were inside the car. However, we could not retrieve it before the car sank. Moreover, it was raining and there was no light. We all started the headlights of our cars to ensure that we could see the lake and a part of the road. Pathan was so scared that he did not utter a word for over half-an-hour and we were clueless who he was or how he drove in the lake.”
Locals said that they had time and again demanded barricades along the lake. However, the demand was never met.
The locals failed to pull the car and then called the fire officials. Fire officer, Swapnil Sarnobat, said, “The car was stuck eight to ten feet deep inside the lake. The driver would not have survived had the locals not helped him. The doors were jammed. We tied a rope to our rescue vehicle and seven of our rescuers entered the water and tied the ropes to the car. We pulled it out with a rope. It took us one-and-a-half hours due to heavy rain. However, we managed to remove it.”
-
Masked men open fire at coaching institute in Haryana’s Ladwa
Four days after the attack on a private hospital in Karnal, two bike-borne men opened fire at the main entrance of a private coaching institute on the Yamunanagar-Karnal Road in Ladwa on Tuesday. The manager of the institute, Chetanya Career Consultants, Sunil Kumar, said, “When the men started shooting at the main entrance, the people in the reception area dived behind furniture to save themselves.” Cops are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.
-
SAD youth wing to hold tractor march against ban on Moose Wala & Grewal's songs
The Shiromani Akali Dal's youth wing- Youth Akali Dal, said it will take out a tractor march on Thursday, opposing the Centre's ban on two Punjabi songs – 'SYL' by late Sidhu Moose Wala and 'Rihai' by Kanwar Grewal. Taking to Twitter, YAD president Parambans Singh Romana said the Akali Dal views the ban on these two songs as an attempt by the Centre to suppress the voice and sentiment of Punjabis.
-
Four more arrests in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
KANPUR The Special Investigation Team formed to investigate heinous crimes committed during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, arrested four more people, including a three-time corporator, for allegedly killing 13 people in Dabauli and Govind Nagar areas of the city. SIT DIG Balendu Bhushan Singh said the arrests were made in four cases after raids conducted by the SIT teams. So far, the team had arrested 21 people of the total 73 listed accused in 11 cases.
-
Mumbai needs 659 dispensaries, reveals NGO report
Mumbai Mumbai has a severe shortage of public dispensaries with the city needing at least 659 to fulfil the paucity. A report released by NGO Praja Foundation revealed that the worst hit is western suburbs which needs at least 315 public dispensaries. According to the norms of the Urban Design Plan Formulation and Implementation (UDPFI) by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, one public dispensary should cater to a population of 15,000 people.
-
Dr Sachan’s death: Why murder and not suicide
Dr YS Sachan's mysterious death in Lucknow district jail (June 22 2011), the court of special judicial magistrate, CBI, termed it as murder after taking into account several documents submitted by Sachan's wife in court. Dr Sachan was the key accused in the alleged multi-crore National Rural Health Mission scam between 2007 and 2012. Dr Sachan's body was recovered from the under-construction toilet of operation theatre of Lucknow jail hospital.
