Cabbie crushed as 40-tonne machine part topples from trailer

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old driver of an aggregator cab was killed when industrial machinery weighing 40 tonnes crushed his vehicle after it broke free of its moorings and toppled along with the trailer transporting it on BPT Road in Wadala early on Friday. Mohmmad Assauddin, a 28-year-old cab driver, died when a 40-ton iron plate fell into his car from a moving trailer truck under the Wadala freeway. Mumbai, India. Feb 27, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

Police said it took six hours for three cranes to shift the massive machine part and extract the driver from his mangled Ertiga. Mohammad Jamil Assaudhin Siddiqui had just dropped off a passenger in Sewri and was headed to Chembur when the accident took place at around 1.30 am. He was declared dead on arrival at KEM Hospital.

Wadala Police said the machine part had arrived at the Mumbai port and was being transported to a Surat-based factory when the accident took place.

“The accident occurred when Siddique was driving his Ertiga under the Eastern Freeway in the Khar Ganga area,” said a police officer. “Since the road is used by trailers and other transport vehicles leaving the port, it is pitted and uneven. The trailer in question likely hit a particularly rough stretch, causing a sudden jolt. The impact snapped the chains securing the machinery, sending it crashing onto the Ertiga,” the officer said.

Police called in a crane to shift the machinery but had to summon two more as it weighed around 40 tonnes. “The operation ended at around 8am on Friday. We then rushed the driver to hospital, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer. Siddique’s body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem was performed.

Police said the trailer driver fled the accident site but was subsequently located and detained. He has been booked for causing death by negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The Thane-based transport company provided us details about the trailer driver, which helped us trace him,” said the officer.