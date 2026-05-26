Mumbai, The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved waiver of stamp duty and registration charges for the purchase of land for the New Nagpur and New Outer Ring Road projects in Godhani and Ladgaon villages of Hingna taluka. Cabinet gives nod to stamp duty waiver for New Nagpur project

An international business and finance centre will be developed under the New Nagpur project, to be implemented by the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority , an official statement said.

Along with this, a 148-km Outer Ring Road and four transport terminals will be developed around Nagpur city and private land will be purchased through negotiations for both the projects, the statement said.

Stamp duty and registration fees of around ₹637 crore would have to be paid for the transactions. The NMRDA had requested waiver of stamp duty and registration fees, and the cabinet approved the waiver under the Stamp Act, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved the issuance of an ordinance to amend the Maharashtra Government Servants Regulation of Transfers and Prevention of Delay in Discharge of Official Duties Act, 2005, extending the deadline for 'general transfers'.

General transfers of government employees are usually carried out every year in April-May. But as the Centre has instructed that employees engaged in census work should not be transferred, the deadline will be extended till June 30, said an official release.

In another decision, the cabinet approved allotment of 4 acres and 25 gunthas of land to the Pimpaleshwar Devasthan Temple Trust at Sagav Sonarpada in Kalyan taluka of Thane district within the Dombivli industrial area.

It approved regularisation of the temple trust's use of the land and sanctioned transfer of the land to it at a nominal rate, the statement said.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation should formulate a separate policy regarding removal, regularisation or relocation of encroachments on accquired land in future cases, the cabinet said.

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