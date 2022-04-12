Can’t discriminate based on food, religion, minister assails housing societies
Mumbai The state government has assailed the housing societies, which are using No-Objection certificates (NOCs) to dictate terms to flat owners regarding whom to sell or rent their apartments.
Housing minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted on Monday, “If the owner wants to rent his flat or sell his flat, he doesn’t need NOC from the society…this is increasing hatred.”
His tweet came after the issue of housing societies using NOCs to exclude people belonging to certain religions or communities from taking up apartments, was brought to his notice. This is prevalent in the state despite the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act.
Talking to the media, Awhad said that some housing societies are promoting the ‘ghettoisation’ culture. “These societies are creating ghettos. They are putting pressure on their members and forcing them to not sell or rent to minorities, non-vegetarians or people belonging from the backward class. They are threatening to withhold NOC if they disobey the diktat,” rued Awhad.
The Marathi Ekikaram Samiti (MES) is busy collating information through various sources on such high-handed tactics adopted by both the societies as well as builders. “We will expose these societies and bring them to book,” said MES chief Govardhan Deshmukh.
Last October, Deshmukh had filed a First information report (FIR), a first-of-its-kind against a man who had refused to sell his flat to a Maharashtrian buyer. A flat owner had posted an advertisement on Facebook stating that he wanted to sell his 1-BHK (bedroom-hall-kitchen) flat in a building that only allows Gujarati, Jain and Marwadi community members.
Deshmukh, who wanted to buy the flat, filed a complaint at Mira Road police over the prejudice, following which an FIR was registered against the flat owner under IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).
Advocate Siddharth Hattarkar, who specialises in cooperative housing society matters, said that bylaws are very clear on this front. “The ‘No Objection Certificate’ of the society is not required to transfer the shares and interest of the transferor to the transferee. However, in case such a certificate is required by the transferor or transferee, he shall apply to the society and the committee of the society may consider such application on merit, within one month,” he said.
He further added, “The society cannot force anyone to take its NOC. They have to issue it if either buyer or seller wants it. However, now the societies are dictating terms illegally.”
He also quoted Section 23 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, “No society shall, without sufficient cause, refuse admission to membership to any person duly qualified therefore under the provisions of this Act and its by-laws.’
In simpler terms, he said that a society can only refuse if the said buyer is an anti-social element, convicted in crimes or involved in terrorist activity.
This problem has its genesis from the 1980’s real estate boom when community-specific construction projects mushroomed at Parel, Lalbaug, Ghatkopar, Goregaon, Mulund, Vile Parle, Malabar Hill, Byculla, Mazagaon and Borivli. In the case of the Jain community, the builder would construct a ‘Derasar’ or a Jain temple and charge premium prices for such projects.
In the past couple of days, there have been posts on social media about how flatowners or housing societies have been announcing that the flats would be rented out only to the vegetarians. This is common in areas such as Borivali, Malad, Goregaon, Ghatkopar and Mulund apart from several pockets in central and south Mumbai where people of particular communities live in large numbers. In many cases, renting out flats to Muslims or bachelors or non-vegetarians is not preferred.
Baisakhi: Over 1,900 Sikh pilgrims cross over to Pak
AMRITSAR A total of 1,949 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday to celebrate Baisakhi. The festival is also marked as the Khalsa Foundation Day. After crossing over to Pakistan, the jatha members were received by the other members and office-bearers of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ameer Singh.
Activist Satish Uke moves court seeking copy of late CBI judge BH Loya’s handwritten letter
Activist-lawyer Satish Uke, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, on Tuesday filed an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking copies of the documents seized by ED from his residence. Uke claimed the documents included the original copy of a handwritten letter sent by late special Central Bureau of Investigation judge BH Loya, revealing that he was pressured by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
High court asks TMC minister to face CBI, division bench grants temporary relief
A single bench of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to face the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged teacher's recruitment scam, however, later in the day, a division bench stayed the order till Wednesday morning providing temporary relief to the TMC leader. The division bench will hear the matter on Wednesday around 10:30 am. He is also the Trinamool Congress' state secretary general.
Covid XE variant: Karnataka government to screen travelers from 8 countries
Following the discovery of India's first case of the new XE coronavirus in Mumbai, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar stated that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. He also advised people who had not yet received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible. He went on to suggest that people get immunised and collaborate with the government.
Contractor who accused Karnataka minister Eshwarappa dies; suicide suspected
BENGALURU: a right-wing leader and contractor, Santosh K Patil, who accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding a commission for road construction in Belagavi's Hidalgo village, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi district on Tuesday, police said. Patil on March 11 shot off a letter to union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh, accusing Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding money for road works to the tune of ₹4 crore.
