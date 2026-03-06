MUMBAI: The Charkop police have booked a caregiver on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 77-year-old Alzheimer’s patient in his Kandivali home. An FIR against the caretaker was registered based on a complaint by the septuagenarian’s son. Caregiver booked for assault on 77-year-old Alzheimer’s patient

The matter came to light when Navin Anandi Lal Rajput, 39, visited his father Anandi Lal Rajput, on February 28, and found that he was unable to speak, desperately pointing to a wound below his ribs searching his memory for its origin. Navin became suspicious and checked the footage from the CCTV camera installed in his father’s bedroom and found that he was beaten by the caregiver Bishu Anil Seni, 34, repeatedly on February 24, between 3 pm and 9:30 pm. At the time Anandi was alone at home.

Navin, who works in a private firm, lives with his wife and daughter in Charkop, Kandivali, while Anandi stays with his two daughters in a separate residence nearby. He visits his father, who has been suffering from Alzheimer’s since the last five years, every day.

On seeing the footage, when Navin turned to Bishu for an explanation, the latter failed to give any response, following which he lodged a complaint with Charkop police. A medical examination subsequently found a broken thumb and swelling in Anandi’s waist, both injuries resulting from the assault.

According to Navin’s complaint, the caretaker was employed through an agency Neha Manav Centre, in Aarey Milk Colony, to help Anandi carry out his daily ablutions, dress and feed him.

“We trusted the previous caregiver. But since he had to quit his job, we turned to an agency to hire a caregiver for 12 hours a day. Since I did not know Bishu at all, I installed the CCTV camera close to my father’s bed. It helped me keep a constant check on my father who is very frail – it sometimes takes him half an hour to brush his teeth given his forgetfulness,” Navin told HT. He added that Bishu was paid ₹700 daily and took all his meals at home.

“I do not want someone else’s father to suffer a similar fate. The agency is equally at fault as they only gave a copy of an Aadhaar card with a fake address,” he added.

HT called the agency for their version but they remained unavailable with a response.

Based on Navin’s complaint the Charkop police have registered an FIR against Bishu under section 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

“We have sent a notice to Bishu for appearance under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita to remain present before the investigating officer of the case,” said an officer from Charkop police station.