Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai
Ghatkopar police on Wednesday registered an offence in connection with Amazon Prime’s Hindi web series Tandav. Police booked not just the makers and director of the political show, but also the actors featuring in it.
Police have booked Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and Aparna Purohit, head of India Original Contents at Amazon. Besides, actor Saif Ali Khan and other actors featuring in the series are also mentioned in the first information report (FIR), registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP member of the legislative Assembly Ram Kadam.
Deputy commissioner of police (Zone 7) Prashant Kadam confirmed that a case has been registered by Ghatkopar police on Wednesday under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.
Lucknow police have also registered an offence against the producer and director of the series and a team of Lucknow police has reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning to investigate the case. Lucknow police commissioner DK Thakur said, “A police team has gone to Mumbai to probe the case. We have asked for local police assistance to record statements of four persons booked in the FIR”.
The case has been registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Amazon India Original Content head Aparna Purohit, creator Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and writer Gaurav Solanki for inciting communal disharmony and hurting religious sentiments.
Deputy commissioner of police and Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya said, “A Lucknow police team is in the city and we have provided full cooperation to them”. While two members of the team visited the Mumbai Police headquarters in south Mumbai, other two members visited office of deputy commissioner of police (Detection 1) for assistance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai court rejects bail plea of former BARC CEO in TRP case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man falls prey to online sextortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 120 institutes identified to form network to measures cities’ performance under NCAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB apprehends notorious drug supplier, seizes drugs worth crores
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old girl on Lucknow-Mumbai GoAir flight suffers cardiac arrest, dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India awaits action against Chinese incursion in Arunachal similar to one against Pakistan: Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offence in merely attending dance bar: Bombay HC strikes down FIR against two Mumbai residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet allows govt bodies to use private banks, but for limited use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ₹63k crore arrears, MSEDCL warns of cutting power supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Weeks after restarting, junior college await clarity on FYJC exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After rural mandate, civic polls in 5 cities to decide winning political party in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox