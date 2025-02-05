MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked a Central Goods and Services Taxes (CGST) officer on Friday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) worth around ₹78.63 lakh. The CBI’s anti-corruption branch booked the accused official, H Kumar, superintendent, CGST (Bhiwandi Commissionerate) on receipt of a complaint from one of its additional superintendents of police, based on which an FIR was registered. CBI books CGST officer in disproportionate assets case

It was alleged that the accused CGST official had enriched himself illicitly during the period of June 2021 to August 2023 and his wife had abetted in the crime. The FIR stated that the accused officer was in possession of disproportionate assets of ₹78.63 lakh, which was 358.45 per cent of his known sources of income.

The accused officer was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to offences of criminal misconduct by a public servant and intentional illicit enrichment during the period of office, while the wife was booked for abetment in the crime.

In a separate case, the CBI recently booked S Jha, a former accounts officer with the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Indian Navy, Mumbai, for allegedly “intentionally enriching himself illicitly” during a period of his service (April 2008 to March 6, 2023). It was alleged that he was in possession of disproportionate assets of ₹83.55 lakh, which was 58.45 per cent of his known sources of income, according to the CBI.

The case was based on a complaint from a CBI official who had allegedly received information about the accused and had verified it. PCDA is responsible for payments, accounting and internal audit of expenditure and receipts of the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard.