MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked an Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official for allegedly amassing assets worth ₹61.55 lakh that could not be explained by his known sources of income. CBI books EPFO official for illegally amassing ₹61.55 lakh

The accused official, MJ Bamne, amassed the assets over a span of 10 years from January 2012 to December 2022 while he was posted at the EPFO’s Kandivali (east) unit as a senior social security assistant. The ₹61.55 lakh amounted to 22% of the accused income during the decade, according to the CBI.

The accused, who is currently posted in Karnataka, was suspended in August 2022 and faced departmental proceedings. The CBI also booked his wife for allegedly helping him amass the disproportionate assets. CBI officials said Bamne was earlier booked in two alleged corruption cases by the CBI, in which some of the bribes meant for him were sent to his wife’s bank account.

The recent case against the accused was registered based on a complaint received by the CBI’s Mumbai unit on March 26 from a CBI police inspector. According to the complainant, officials found incriminating documents during searches at Bamne’s house in Dahisar.

Following the complaint the CBI registered a case against the couple on March 27 to verify the allegations against the accused. An FIR was registered under sections pertaining to a public servant’s intentional enrichment illicitly and abetment of the offence.

“It is prima-facie established that during the period of January 2012 to December 2022, Bamne, being a public servant, illicitly enriched himself to the tune of. ₹61.55 lakh–22 % of his income during the period–and hence has committed the offence punishable under Prevention of Corruption Act. It is further established that Rupali… has abetted the above offence of her husband,” a CBI official said.

In July 2023, the CBI had booked Bamne for allegedly procuring bribes from several applicants for processing their claims for withdrawals. As per the case, there were 13 alleged bribe givers, who were employees of a grounded private airline. Bamne’s wife was also booked in the case for allegedly receiving parts of the illegal gratification on behalf of her husband.