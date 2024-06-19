CBI books two railway officials, Mumbai firms, eight others in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two Mumbai-based firms and eight others, including two senior railway officials, in an alleged corruption case involving the demand and acceptance of bribes in exchange for favours. According to agency sources, the two accused firms had given bribes to the officials to secure railway work orders. The agency is investigating allegations that the two accused officials had demanded a bribe from one of the two Mumbai firms. Representational Image

The alleged irregularities occurred during the period of 2022-2023. Both firms are involved in the metal trade, the sources said. It is alleged that the two railway officials, who were working with the North Eastern Railway and posted in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, as the then deputy chief materials manager and the then chief depot material superintendent, demanded and accepted bribes from representatives of the two firms in exchange for favours related to the acquisition of railway work orders.

The agency recently registered a case against the accused railway officials, the two Mumbai-based firms, a middleman, and five others under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act for offences related to criminal conspiracy, providing undue advantage to a public servant by a commercial organisation with the consent of the Director, and demanding undue advantage by a public servant.

"In pursuance of a criminal conspiracy, the two railway officials indulged in corrupt and illegal activities and demanded and accepted illegal gratification from the representatives of three firms, including two Mumbai-based firms that are private suppliers," a CBI source said. The bribe funds were allegedly routed to the railway officials through bank accounts arranged by the accused middleman.

The agency is investigating allegations that the two accused officials had demanded a bribe from one of the two Mumbai firms during January-February 2023 in exchange for extending favours in the award of a work order related to "materials of foil plate arrangement", the agency source said. Accordingly, the firm's representative allegedly paid ₹40,000 in February 2023 into a bank account arranged for the transaction by the middleman.

In another instance, the accused officials allegedly asked the second Mumbai firm in January 2025 to pay a bribe in exchange for their favours in the award of a work order related to the supply of "material sliding doors", the source said. The bribe of ₹38,000 was subsequently allegedly paid in February 2023 to the accused officials through the transfer of funds to a bank account arranged by the middleman.