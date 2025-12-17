MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a cyber-fraud network’s illegal facility, through which hundreds of thousands of fraudulent, phishing SMSes were being sent across the country to dupe unsuspecting victims. Three persons allegedly linked to the network were arrested on Friday. CBI busts cyber fraud network that sent out bulk phishing messages, 3 arrested

Phishing is a type of online scam where emails purporting to be from reputable companies are sent to deceive victims into divulging sensitive information such as login credentials and banking and credit card details. CBI officials said on Monday that the network’s facility, which was controlled by an online platform, was allegedly being used by cyber criminals located in India as well as abroad.

The CBI probe is now investigating the involvement of the three arrested accused—S Singh, M Upreti and Himalaya—with the cyber-fraud network. The latter came under the CBI’s scanner as part of its ongoing drive, internally known as ‘Operation Chakra-V’, wherein it studied a huge number of fake SMS messages—threatening digital arrest, offering loans and investment services and other scams—that people were receiving daily and often got them trapped in serious financial frauds, CBI officials said.

During the investigation, CBI identified the cyber-fraud network, operating from the National Capital Region and the Union Territory of Chandigarh and providing bulk SMS services to cyber criminals. “It was found that even foreign cyber criminals were using this service to cheat Indian citizens,” an official said.

The CBI’s probe found that the network’s SMS-sending facility consisted of servers, communication devices, USB hubs, dongles and thousands of SIM cards. It also found that the network had allegedly obtained 21,000 SIM cards in violation of Department of Telecommunication (DoT) rules. These SIM cards were allegedly controlled through an online platform to send bulk messages.

Working closely with DoT and using information from various sources, including DoT’s Sanchar Saathi portal which aims to empower mobile subscribers and enhance their security, the CBI registered a case against a private company, L M Services India Private Ltd, on November 21, which was allegedly running the illegal facility that allowed fraudsters to send large numbers of fake messages to people across India. The case was registered under sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and cheating by personation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The CBI seized important digital evidence, unaccounted cash and crypto-currency in its probe. Early findings also suggest the alleged involvement of some channel partners of telecom companies and their employees, who helped in illegally arranging SIM cards for the scam, officials said.

“This operation shows the CBI’s strong commitment to stopping organised cybercrime by attacking its technical backbone with the use of advanced intelligence and through close coordination with other agencies,” said a CBI official.