CBI custody of Anil Deshmukh, Waze extended till April 16
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday extended till April 16 the custody of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde, and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against him.
CBI arrested the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader on April 6 from Arthur Road jail, whereas the other three were taken into custody on April 4 - also from Arthur Road and Taloja jails.
On Monday, CBI produced them before the special court and sought extension of their custody for five more days, claiming that they did not reveal anything during the earlier remand.
“The accused have been interrogated at length and have been confronted with other accused and witnesses, but they have not come out with complete truth and have mostly remained evasive to the facts relevant to the case,” CBI claimed in its remand application.
Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Deshmukh, said he was not bound to answer the questions put forth to him by the interrogators and he had a fundamental right to remain silent.
Shinde’s lawyer Prashant Pawar and Shekhar Jagtap, representing Palande, said the allegation of corruption was against Deshmukh and the offence claimed by CBI was not committed by any of the two.
Raunak Naik for Waze consented to CBI’s demand for further custody saying he was a police officer himself and knew the importance of custodial interrogation.
CBI had registered the corruption case against Deshmukh on April 21, 2021, based on allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.
In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain Mumbai police officers, including Waze, to collect ₹100 crore every month from Mumbai’s restaurants and bars.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money-laundering case against Deshmukh, his son Hrishikesh, and others on the basis of the April 2021 FIR.
ED, in its probe, has already found out that on Deshmukh’s instructions, Waze had allegedly called a meeting of bar owners, and between December 2020 and February 2021, collected ₹4.7 crore from owners of orchestra bars in Mumbai. In his statement to ED, Waze had revealed that he had handed over the “extorted money” in two instalments to Kundan Shinde.
Shinde and Palande were arrested by ED on June 26, 2021, in the money-laundering case. On August 23, the agency filed a chargesheet that also named Waze, the prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, as an accused in the case.
Apart from the allegations of corruption in the FIR, Deshmukh has been charged with taking undue advantage of his post, the issues pertaining to reinstatement of Waze, and the purported corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in Maharashtra.
-
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
-
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
-
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
-
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
-
Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said. Suraj Thakur, participated in 1,500 metre while DJagannath Das participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Ashish Patra, took part in the long jump.
