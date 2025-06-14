CBI custody of NEET UG scam accused extended

MUMBAI: A special CBI court has remanded two men, Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel, arrested on June 10 for allegedly taking money from medical aspirants by promising admission, to the custody of CBI for four more days. The duo allegedly promised to influence the officials of National Testing Agency (NTA) to manipulate the score of NEET UG 2025 exams to ensure admission in government medical colleges. One more accused is yet to be arrested. (Shutterstock)

Shah allegedly received ₹87.5 lakh from parents by claiming to increase the NEET UG 2025 marks of the candidates to ensure their admission in medical colleges. As per the CBI, Patel introduced Shah to two officers who claimed to be officials from NTA. They are accused of receiving money through hawala channels from several NEET candidates.

Patel’s phone records have revealed that he had accepted ₹32 lakh in cash from one candidate and ₹75 lakh through hawala channels from three other candidates. The CBI on Friday sought five days custody to confront the accused with his phone records

The agency on Friday submitted that Patel had sent a list of 15 candidates to a certain Rajiv Sinha and had sent admit cards to some candidates. The defence argued that the mobile phone of the accused is already in the custody of CBI and there is nothing to be recovered. Shah was first produced before the court on June 10 and Patel was first produced on June 11.

The court observed that the matter and consequences of the crime are serious. “There are whatsApp chats whereby names of candidates whose marks were required to be increased in NEET UG 2025 exam are revealed,” said the court. Observing that there is progress in the investigation and further police custody is justified, the court extended the police custody of the duo till June 16.

Earlier, the court had stated that the case is serious since the NEET marks could not be increased without the involvement of NTA officials. “The allegations are serious in nature as the future and fate of a number of candidates are at stake,” it had said.