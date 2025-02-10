Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) is set to introduce its first air-conditioned (AC) local train with an underslung motor and electrical system—where key components are fitted beneath the coaches instead of inside them. This innovative design increases seating capacity and provides more space for passengers, promising a more comfortable commuting experience. The new train is expected to enter service by early summer, bringing in much-needed respite for the passengers. Central Railway introduces first underslung AC local to enhance commuter experience

Painted in a striking blue-and-silver livery, the AC rake is currently stationed at the Kurla carshed, undergoing extensive testing and inspection before its official induction. Rail staff can be seen meticulously examining the train’s interiors while the motors, housed underneath the coaches, free up additional space for commuters.

Greater efficiency

The underslung system, already in use on Western Railway’s AC locals, enhances stability and optimises space by placing the train’s motors and electrical equipment beneath the rake. Central Railway received this advanced AC local in November 2024, marking a significant upgrade from its existing fleet.

According to CR officials, the new-generation AC local boasts a seating capacity of 1,116 passengers—an increase from the 1,028 seats available in previous models. The standing capacity remains unchanged at 4,936 passengers. Additionally, the train features upgraded technology for better performance and commuter convenience.

Expanding the AC local fleet

Anticipating increased demand for AC trains this summer, Central Railway (CR) is expanding its fleet with a seventh AC local. This is the first new AC rake in two years. Currently, CR operates six AC locals, with five providing 66 daily services on a rotational basis. The additional train will act as a backup, ensuring smooth operations and minimising disruptions during maintenance.

“We are not increasing the number of AC train services at this stage, but this addition will help us manage operations better. It will reduce the need for cancellations on weekends when maintenance is required,” a CR official stated.

Challenges during monsoon

As part of the ongoing testing phase, CR officials are evaluating potential operational challenges unique to this new train. One concern is the monsoon season, as the underslung motor placement could pose difficulties if tracks become waterlogged. “This train will marginally improve seating capacity and enhance passenger experience. However, since the motors are placed underneath, water accumulation on tracks during heavy rains could impact operations,” explained a CR official. Notably, CR tracks are positioned lower than those on WR, making them more susceptible to waterlogging during monsoons.