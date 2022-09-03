Central Railway starts demolition of Carnac bridge
The Central Railway (CR) on Friday began to dismantle the British-era Carnac bridge, which runs over the railway tracks between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Masjid stations. The phase-wise demolition will take three months to complete, officials said.
“Keeping in mind the operation of suburban trains, the CR has decided to dismantle the bridge during the usual night and Sunday mega blocks. A 30-hour mega block has been planned in the third month during which the steel structure will be removed using cranes.” Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR, said.
In the first two months, parapet, vertical columns along parapet and the concrete of corroded trough will be pulled down, and the advance cutting will begin. The girders will be removed during the 30-hour mega block.
According to railway officials, a strong coordination will be required as there are long-distance and local trains on this route. “We have many long-distance trains scheduled at night time. Hence, the schedule of the night blocks while razing the structure also needs to be taken into consideration,” a senior official said.
The over 150-year-old bridge, which was built in 1866-67, was declared unsafe by experts from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2018. The bridge had been shut for heavy vehicles since August 2014. The closure of the bridge will lead to traffic snarls in the area.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
