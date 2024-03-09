Centre asks Maharashtra to amend plan for 14,000 crore ring metro project in Shinde’s hometown

As the state government awaits central approval for Shinde government’s ambitious ring metro project in Thane, the central government has raised questions over the feasibility of the proposed six-coach rakes intended for improving mobility in Thane’s ring route. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) has directed the state government to consider four-coach rakes, which would suffice to accommodate the potential footfall in the metro. Various development works in Dombivli from the Chief Minister Bhoomipujan and Lokarpan were also completed on Sunday

The state government submitted the ₹14,000 crore project in August 2021. The ring route is envisioned as a crucial metro project with 22 stations covering a 29-km area, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Thane, the hometown of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The ring metro is expected to link with Metro-4 between Wadala and Kasarvadavali and the suburban Thane railway station. Two of its stations are proposed to be underground, while the remaining 20 will be elevated.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met MHUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi in October last year, requesting approval for the project, which holds significance for his hometown.

In a recent communication, the ministry questioned the feasibility of six-coach rakes proposed by the state government. An official from the urban development department stated, “They believe that since it is a ring metro operating within the city, the footfall would not be sufficient to justify six-coach rakes. Though they have a point, we have planned them considering the future growth of the city and surrounding regions.”

The official further explained, “We have also conveyed to them that since the stations are elevated, future expansion would not be possible if the length of the rakes needs to be extended. Land acquisition for such extensions becomes impractical due to rapid growth around the metro stations. In the case of surface or underground stations, extension is comparatively easier, as seen with the suburban railways. It has not been feasible for elevated Harbour Line stations like Dockyard Road and Sandhurst Road. However, we have insisted on the six-coach rakes.”

The ring metro project is proposed with 10% equity each from the state and central government, approximately 40% soft loan, and 40% loan from financial institutions.