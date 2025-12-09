Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has proposed an increase in the registration fees for entrance examinations conducted for admissions to various higher-education courses in Maharashtra. The proposal has been sent to the higher and technical education department for approval, and a decision is expected soon. According to the proposal, the registration fee may rise by ₹150 to ₹250 compared to the existing fees ranging from ₹500 to ₹1,000 CET cell proposes hiking exam fees by ₹ 150- ₹ 250

The CET cell conducts 19 different entrance tests covering 72 courses, including engineering, pharmacy, nursing, education, and hotel management. Some of these exams are conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper format, while others are held as computer-based tests (CBTs) at designated centres.

It is mandatory to register for these exams, and candidates are required to pay a fee. At present, the registration fee for pen-and-paper exams ranges from ₹500 to ₹600, while computer-based exams are priced between ₹800 and ₹1,000. Last year, over 1.4 million students appeared for various CETs, and the number is expected to rise to 1.5 million next year.

A senior education department official said that planning and conducting the CETs requires strict coordination and smooth execution. “We want to avoid putting too much burden on students.Therefore, this fee hike is proposed up to a maximum of ₹250,” the official said, adding that a final decision will be taken after detailed discussions with all authorities.