MUMBAI: For nearly a week, hundreds of families living in around 30 to 40 housing societies in Chandivali’s Nahar Amrit Shakti area have been waking up to dry taps, forcing residents to depend on private water tankers to meet their daily needs. The prolonged disruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) water supply has also imposed a significant financial burden on housing societies, with some spending thousands of rupees every day to ensure residents have access to water. Chandivali societies spend lakhs on tankers as BMC water shortage continues

According to residents, the BMC’s water supply has either been completely disrupted or is being received at extremely low pressure, making it inadequate for routine household requirements. Synchronicity Cooperative Housing Society alone has been spending nearly ₹12,000 a day on private water tankers, amounting to ₹40,000-50,000 over the past four days. Residents estimate that dozens of neighbouring societies have also been forced to incur similar expenses.

“We earnestly request the BMC to inspect the area on priority and identify any technical faults, blockages or pressure issues in the pipeline supplying our zone so that normal water supply can be restored at the earliest,” said Mandeep Singh Makkar, president of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association, in a representation submitted to the BMC’s L ward.

Residents alleged that despite repeated attempts to alert the civic administration, they were unable to register their complaints through official channels. The BMC’s helpline number 1961 was reportedly not functioning, while the online grievance portal did not allow complaints to be submitted. Frustrated by the lack of response, residents turned to social media, tagging the local ward office, the municipal commissioner and the mayor on X in the hope of securing immediate intervention.

In a letter addressed to the BMC, residents of Synchronicity Cooperative Housing Society said the crisis was not confined to a single building but had affected several residential complexes along Nahar Amrit Shakti Road, indicating a larger problem with the municipal distribution network. They urged the civic body to examine whether there was a fault in the main supply line, valve operations or inadequate water pressure.

The prolonged disruption has caused considerable hardship for hundreds of families, particularly senior citizens and young children. Residents said their dependence on private water tankers has sharply increased maintenance costs for housing societies, even as there has been no restoration of regular municipal supply.

Despite several attempts, officials from the L ward water supply department could not be contacted for comment.