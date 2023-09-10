Charni Road station to get a swanky facelift ahead of Ganpati immersion

Mumbai: With the Ganesh Chaturthi knocking at the door, the Western Railway (WR) has taken up a 20-day challenge to improve the condition of Charni Road station as it is closest to Girgaum Chowpatty where thousands of people gather on the day of idol immersion. “We are aiming to complete five vital works that would change the feel and use of Charni Road railway station. This station comes under heavy use during the last day of immersion, and so we intend to improve the user experience. The remaining major works can be taken up after the Ganpati festival,” a senior WR official said. (HT PHOTO)

This year, the immersion falls on September 28.

Recently, the WR authorities inspected Charni Road railway station and also held meetings with the contractors who will take up soft upgradation of the station under the Amrit Bharat scheme, which would be 50% of the total works. The total cost of the entire renovation is estimated at ₹10 to ₹15 crore, and the deadline is December this year.

One of the vital works that would be taken up during the 20-day challenge is to level the flooring of all four platforms, the official said, adding, “At present, the flooring is a combination of asphalt and paver blocks. It will be replaced with non-skid tiles.”

Since the entry and exit points on platforms 1 and 4 are narrow and get very congested during the festival, WR authorities plan to widen this space and clear obstructions. Additionally, the porta cabins – ticket counters – that are placed outside the platforms will be removed.

Charni Road will also be the first station on WR to have a new design of indicators at platforms. There will also be signs showing directions around Charni Road.

First phase of Amrit Bharat

Seven stations on the Western Railway (WR) are all set to get a facelift under the first phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The seven stations—Charni Road, Grant Road, Jogeshwari, Marine Lines, Malad, Lower Parel and Prabhadevi — will be upgraded at a cost of around ₹50 crore. On May 11, the Railway Board approved soft upgradation for these railway stations.

The revamp work will involve upgrading basic amenities, façade, drainage system, road and circulating area, boundaries, entry/exit gates, platform surface, and plantation. Other amenities like cleanliness of toilet blocks, arresting water leakages, water coolers, benches, booking office, entries into FOBs and main station, signages, and strengthening of ends of platforms, among others will also be improved.

In the city, 32 stations have been shortlisted under the scheme. The Central Railway has identified at least 15 railway stations on both main and harbour lines for developing vertical gardens. These vertical and horticulture gardens will be positioned in and around the concourse.