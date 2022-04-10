Cheating case against Kirit Somaiya, son transferred to EOW

Mumbai The cheating case registered in Trombay police station against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former member of parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil was transferred to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Sunday for further investigation.

As per the procedure, if the cheating amount is more than ₹10 crore in the case, then looking at the gravity of the case, EOW can investigate. A senior IPS officer confirmed the development and said, “The documents related to the case will be transferred from the police station to EOW soon for further probe.”

A police officer, who is part of the investigation team, said, “When the police visited their residence, they were not present. The notice has been delivered at their house.”

Trombay police registered a case of cheating against Kirit Somaiya and Neil on Thursday for alleged misappropriation of over ₹57 crore from funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The case against them was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) based on a complaint lodged by a 53-year-old former army personnel. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had on Wednesday accused Somaiya of syphoning off funds collected from people as donations to save INS Vikrant.

The BJP leader had dismissed the allegations saying if there was any evidence, then it should be handed over to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Raut kept up his attack on Somaiya on Thursday saying the BJP leader laundered the funds he syphoned off through the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said that the ‘Save Vikrant’ campaign was also launched in other states. “I have only spoken about Maharashtra where about ₹58 crore were collected. They have collected more than ₹200 crore. Kirit Somaiya has used in his campaign, a chunk of the funds were laundered through PMC Bank, and some of it was also used in the business of Neil Kirit Somaiya,” Raut said.

“I am told that 711 boxes were used to collect the money. They were kept in his office at Neelam Nagar, Mulund. Some of them were opened and BJP workers were called to count. The money was diverted through PMC bank. Some boxes were taken to Kirit Somaiya’s friend, who is a developer in Juhu. It is a case of money laundering as well,” Raut said.

Responding to the allegations, Somaiya had on Thursday said that he was ready to face any action if found guilty. “No scam has taken place; not even worth a rupee in Vikrant fund collection. I have not done anything wrong. I am not scared of any action. Raut has been levelling allegations but has not given any proof to substantiate them.”

Somaiya did not answer a query on whether the collected money was submitted to the governor or the government. Shiv Sena workers also staged protests against Somaiya across Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli and other districts.