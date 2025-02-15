Menu Explore
Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde in NCP’s core group

BySurendra P Gangan
Feb 15, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Bhujbal and Munde are among the seven members appointed by party chief Ajit Pawar to the NCP’s core group on Friday

MUMBAI: Appointing Chhagan Bhujbal to the core group of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was clearly a move to placate the senior leader, but it’s the appointment of Dhananjay Munde that has set tongues wagging.

Mumbai, India - June 17, 2019: Chhagan Bhujbal during the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - June 17, 2019: Chhagan Bhujbal during the monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 17, 2019. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Bhujbal and Munde are among the seven members appointed by party chief Ajit Pawar to the NCP’s core group on Friday. To be headed by Pawar, the group also comprises national executive president Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, medical education minister Hasan Mushrif, and Dilip Walse Patil, who was not accommodated in the state cabinet owing to health issues.

The NCP has expanded its core group, which takes all the major decisions relating to the party at the state and national levels. Earlier, it had only three leaders.

After being excluded from the state cabinet, Bhujbal had expressed his displeasure at being denied a chance to be a decision-maker in the party. He has been sulking since December after he was not included in the state cabinet. He has also been publicly vocal against the party leadership for allegedly sidelining him.

“Bhujbal was offered a Rajya Sabha seat but insisted on responsibilities in the state. He was insisting on a key position in the party. The party has accommodated three other leaders along with Bhujbal,” said an NCP leader.

However, the inclusion of Dhananjay Munde has raised questions. The food and civil supplies minister has been caught in a firestorm after the murder of Massajog-Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December last year. Accused of shielding the alleged mastermind of the murder, Walmik Karad, politicians across party lines have been demanding Munde’s dismissal from the state cabinet. Pawar, who has stood firmly by Munde through the turbulence, has now included him in the party core group.

Tatkare said, “The core group has been constituted for the organisation’s expansion, policy decisions and implementation of people-friendly schemes. It will focus on the forthcoming local body polls.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
