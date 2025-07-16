Chikungunya, malaria, fungal infection cases surge in Mumbai: BMC

MUMBAI: The BMC’s latest monsoon report issued on Tuesday revealed that Mumbai’s malaria cases have already surpassed last year’s seven-month tally by mid-July itself, with 3,490 cases reported between January and July 14, 2025, compared to 2,852 cases in almost the same period in 2024. Doctors attributed the surge to intermittent rainfall and the early onset of the monsoon, which created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding. The city also saw a sharp rise in chikungunya cases, which tripled to 179 from 46 last year, even as dengue, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis, hepatitis A & E, and Covid-19 cases declined. (FILES) View a transgenic Aedes aegypti OX513A mosquito, created by Oxitec, in Piracicaba, Sao Paulo, Brazil on October 26, 2016. Tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitos are being released every week in Djibouti as the tiny Horn of Africa state experiments with a new weapon against an unprecedented malaria surge. In 2019, Abdoulilah Ahmed Abdi, health adviser to Djibouti's presidency, heard about a new invention being used primarily in Brazil against a dengue-carrying mosquito. The so-called "Friendly" mosquito, created by British biotechnology firm Oxitec, is a genetically modified male that carries a protein ensuring its offspring will not survive. Oxitec has released well over one billion GM mosquitos in Brazil and Florida in the United States, where it targets the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti. Its studies indicate it can reduce wild populations by 90 percent or more. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) (AFP)

A senior BMC official said that the early onset of the monsoon had led to more mosquito-breeding and an increase in vector-borne diseases. To prevent citizens from contracting these, the civic body has launched the ‘Zero Mosquito Breeding Campaign’, under which directives have been issued to ensure the prevention of mosquito-breeding within the premises of civic hospitals and other offices and to promote the use of bed nets.

Doctors attributed the escalation in vector-borne diseases to an increase in breeding spots owing to the early monsoon and climate-change-triggered humidity among other environmental factors. “The average temperatures have changed, increasing humidity levels, which has led to an increase in mosquitoes and malaria,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto. Speaking of chikungunya, the pulmonologist-epidemiologist highlighted that the spike in cases was a matter of concern, as the disease has long-term effects such as joint pain, and has no specific antiviral remedy.

Dr Ashit Hegde, consultant in internal medicine and intensive care, pointed out a vital factor: the stagnant water pools around construction sites. “This needs to be immediately looked into for malaria cases to reduce,” he said. Dr Hegde added that malaria, however, had been around throughout the year as compared to the other monsoon-related diseases, and the reasons for this needed to be looked into by the health authorities.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital, called attention to a cause for concern in malaria patients this year. “Patients have been admitted because of low platelet counts, which can be harmful accompanied by high-grade fever,” he said. “But we have not had to transfuse platelets so far—we are hydrating patients well and working with them.”

The BMC has now issued advisories, recommending steps such as cleaning stagnant water pools in and around homes, avoiding clutter anywhere, using mosquito nets, drinking boiled water and avoiding street food. It has also warned citizens not to ignore fevers.

At the state-run JJ Hospital, the dermatology outpatient department (OPD) has recorded a 1.5-fold increase in fungal cases since the rains began. “From 60 to 65 patients daily, the number has now risen to 90 to 100,” said Dr Pralhad Rathod, head of dermatology. “These infections typically affect areas of the body that retain moisture, such as the groin, underarms and between the toes and fingers. Athlete’s foot, or tinea pedis, is also common among those who wear damp footwear for prolonged periods.”

The symptoms usually include intense itching, redness, rashes, scaling, and in severe cases, skin peeling. Doctors warn that over-the-counter creams, particularly steroid-based ones, often worsen the condition when used without medical supervision.

Dr Swagata Tambe, dermatologist at the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital, said that besides fungal infections, viral fevers presenting skin rashes were also typical during the monsoon. “Our OPD is seeing a spike, with 30 to 40 extra patients reporting fungal and viral skin infections daily,” he said.

Private hospitals are witnessing a similar trend. Dr Bhansali said, “Every monsoon, there is a significant uptick in fungal infections, especially among office-goers and daily commuters who stay in wet clothes for hours. Many seek medical help only when the infection has spread extensively, making treatment longer and more complicated.”