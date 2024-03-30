Child rights commission: Conduct high-level inquiry into ‘police brutality’ against kids

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has written to the additional director general of police asking them to set up a high-level inquiry committee on complaints received against Shivaji Nagar police officials in Govandi for assaulting minors inside the police station on suspicion of theft. The commission has also asked for the suspension of the police officers involved in the case till the inquiry is completed for a fair probe. Mumbai, India - March ,29, 2024: Shivaji nager police Station at Govandi mumbai ,in Mumbai, in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, March,29, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

HT on March 17 reported about an NGO working on children’s issues alleging that the Shivaji Nagar police had assaulted five minor children, including four girls who were detained after being accused of theft on March 8. The children were beaten with belts and batons on their hands, backs and the soles of their feet; one girl bore injury marks near her ear, another girl injured her shoulder, and the boy sustained injuries to his sole, said the NGO. The police had, however, denied the allegations and claimed they had CCTV footage to support their stand.

Following the complaints from NGOs, the MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah called for a joint meeting of all the stakeholders, the NGOs, parents of children, the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), along with police officials involved in the case.

The letter written by Susieben Shah mentioned that the CWC chairperson had submitted copies of the five injury reports of the children in the present case. “The reports prima facie suggest that they had fresh injuries, like abrasion, blunt trauma etc. Considering the contentions of the complainants it prima facie appears that it is necessary that a detailed high-level inquiry headed by an officer not below the rank of the deputy commissioner of police, is necessary to be carried in respect of the grievances of the complainant and alleged lapses of breach of child rights in the present case.” said the letter.

“Somewhere there is a violation of child rights in this case. It does not take any training for a public officer to understand that a 10-year-old or a 15-year-old who is a minor cannot be taken to the police station and beaten up, let alone kept overnight. This is just not done.” Shah said and added that the police have been asked to submit their report in 15 days.

Senior inspector Bapurao Deshmukh of the Shivaji Nagar police station said, “The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked to submit a report. Once our inquiry is complete we will submit the report to the department.”

A senior IPS officer supervising the case said, “We will inquire and submit the report to the authority.” In its March 17 report, HT had reported that according to the police, a woman filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police station saying she had lost her purse containing ₹70,000 while walking in the area earlier that day. The police checked CCTV footage of the spot and noticed the presence of some youngsters there at the time of the theft after which they visited Jai Ambe Nagar near Chheda Nagar in Chembur. The police had then detained five children aged 11 years to 15 years and one 20-year-old woman from the locality and took them to the police station for questioning, officials had said.