 Churchgate eatery fined ₹25K after commuter finds insect in chutney
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi
Churchgate eatery fined 25K after commuter finds insect in chutney

ByShashank Rao
Jul 27, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Popular eatery in Churchgate station fined twice by IRCTC - first for rodents, then for insect in chutney. Concerns raised about hygiene at railway food stalls.

Mumbai: Just a few weeks ago, a popular eatery in Churchgate station was fined 1 lakh by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) after video of rodents on the premises went viral. Last week, the same eatery was fined 25,000 after a commuter found an insect in the chutney.

According to sources, after the issue was flagged by the commuter, the IRCTC conducted a surprise inspection. “We have levied a fine of 25,000 on the stall owner. It is the same stall where rats were found roaming inside their premises,” said a senior IRCTC official.

Railway authorities conduct periodic inspections of food stalls on platforms to assess hygiene and food quality and ensure that products are sold at the stipulated rates. Sources said that the eatery was instructed to keep the stall closed until they met the hygiene standards.

Two incidents in less than a month have raised concerns about hygiene at food stalls run by IRCTC. “This is the second time in a few days that unhygienic food was served to consumers. What kind of inspection are railway authorities carrying out? questioned M Kotian, president of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

The railways have been struggling with complaints about catering services provided inside trains and railway stations. Senior rail officials said the majority of the complaints on the Rail Madad app are catering-related.

According to WR data, in 2023-24, errant licensees were fined 2.8 lakh, while a penalty of 13.3 lakh was imposed following inspections by railway officials. The railways said they have strengthened the catering policy and suitable changes have been made in the quality and the type of food served at railway stations and inside the trains. The railways are also promoting restaurants on wheels and are starting some in the suburban stations.

