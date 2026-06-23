Navi Mumbai: Ending nearly two decades of uncertainty over the upkeep of several railway stations in Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) on Monday handed over Targhar, Bamandongri and Kharkopar stations, along with their associated infrastructure, to Central Railway. Cidco hands over three stations to Central Railway

The transfer marks the beginning of a phased handover of all railway stations developed by Cidco to Indian Railways. Officials said the remaining stations will be transferred over the next six months, paving the way for improved maintenance, passenger amenities and station management.

The transfer documents were exchanged at Cidco Bhavan by Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Ashwin Mudgal in the presence of Thane MP and Railway Coordination Committee member Naresh Mhaske. Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Kishor Patkar, Cidco joint managing director Dr Raja Dayanidhi and senior officials from Cidco and Central Railway were also present.

The handover includes station buildings, forecourts, passenger parking areas, electrical substations, telecommunication systems and other related infrastructure. Central Railway will now be responsible for operating the stations, maintaining the assets, ensuring passenger safety and managing services.

Mudgal said the transfer was a significant milestone after Cidco’s role in creating Navi Mumbai’s railway infrastructure.

“Cidco has played a pivotal role in establishing the railway infrastructure in Navi Mumbai. The transfer of these stations and related facilities to Central Railway will ensure more efficient management and better services for commuters,” he said.

Mhaske said the issue stemmed from the expiry of the agreement between Cidco and Indian Railways in 2008, after which the stations were never formally taken over by the Railways, creating ambiguity over maintenance responsibilities.

“The lack of clarity over ownership affected maintenance and development, leaving passengers with inadequate facilities for nearly 18 years. With the responsibility now clearly defined, the Railways can professionally maintain these stations and provide modern amenities,” he said.

Mhaske said he had repeatedly raised the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament and during review meetings. A meeting on May 15 cleared the way for the phased transfer of all Cidco-managed stations to Indian Railways.

“This handover is only the first phase. The remaining stations will be transferred within six months. Once the Railways takes complete charge, these stations can be developed on the lines of other modern railway stations,” he added.